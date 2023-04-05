Samsung announces partnership with JioCinema for TATA IPL 2023

Samsung on Wednesday announced a partnership with JioCinema for TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. The JioCinema application will come pre-installed on all Samsung TV models starting from 2018 and all Samsung Smart Monitor models starting from 2022. Consumers can now access the JioCinema app from their Samsung TVs and Smart Monitors as it will appear on the home screen of the device. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra specs tipped: Custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, big battery, and more

“With in-home entertainment becoming a norm, the partnership between Samsung and JioCinema gives us an opportunity to provide our consumers with the best of both worlds – their favorite shows on the big screen, in their living spaces. As the biggest and most awaited Indian cricket tournament beings, we are offering our consumers an opportunity to indulge in the sensation of the game, with an immersive, stadium-like experience at their homes with Samsung TVs,” said Mohandeep Singh, Senior VP of Consumer Electronics, Samsung India. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Here's a look at the bigger cover screen

In addition to Samsung TVs, users can also access JioCinema content on Samsung smartphones providing a seamless multi-screen viewing experience, with even more flexibility and convenience to users. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 review: A creator’s paradise

“By combining the cutting-edge technology of Samsung with JioCinema’s digital-first, world-class offerings and features, this partnership creates a synergy that will provide consumers with the ultimate viewing experience,” said Viacom18 Sports Head of Strategy and Partnerships Hursh Shrivastava. “Whether you’re a die-hard sports fan or a casual viewer, this collaboration promises to deliver the very best of the TATA IPL on JioCinema right to your fingertips.”

Samsung Electronics recently said it will spend 300 trillion won ($229.81 billion) over the next 20 years to build the world’s largest semiconductor cluster in the Seoul metropolitan area, as part of efforts to secure a competitive edge in the sector and bolster its own supply chain.

The envisioned chip cluster will be built in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, to harbour five advanced chip fabrication plants and around 150 materials, parts and fabless companies.

Samsung will also beef up its robotics business this year to more proactively respond to a future where artificial intelligence-powered machines will take a more important role in human life, its chief executive said, reports Yonhap news agency.