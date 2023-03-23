Samsung announces new offers on Smart TVs, ACs and more: Check latest deals here

Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, has announced a bigger and better ‘Blue Fest’ 2023 with exciting offers on Samsung air conditioners, televisions, washing machines, refrigerators, microwaves, soundbars and dishwashers. During the offer period consumers can get up to 25 percent cashback and an additional 10 percent cashback on Samsung Axis Credit Card, a free Soundbar worth Rs 99,990, bezel worth up to Rs 9,990, limited period special offers, easy EMIs with zero down payment and much more. These offers will be valid till April 30, 2023, at all leading consumer electronics retail stores across the country, and on Samsung.com. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A54, Galaxy A34 sale goes live today: Check price, offers, and specs

“Consumers want to own televisions and home appliances that give their home an edge while also offering convenience through technology and energy savings. Our Blue Fest 2023 is aimed at enabling consumers to up their home aesthetics game this summer by owning premium Samsung Appliances,” said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Watch6 series might house bigger batteries: Report

Blue Fest offers Televisions:

Consumers buying any size of The Frame TV, will get a free bezel worth up to Rs 9,990 and free soundbar worth Rs 99,990 with select 75-inch and above Neo QLED, QLED and Frame TVs. During the offer period, consumers purchasing Samsung’s premium range of Neo QLED, QLED and The Frame TVs can also get up to 20 percent cashback along with an additional 10 percent cashback on Samsung Axis credit card. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 lineup battery capacities revealed ahead of launch

Offers on Air Conditioners:

Consumers buying the new range of WindFree ACs can get five-year PCB controller warranty, cashback up to 20 percent plus an additional 10 percent on Samsung Axis credit card. They can also avail easy EMIs with zero down payment starting at Rs 990.

Offers on Washing Machines:

During the Blue Fest, AI EcoBubble front load washing machine range will be available at a special price of Rs 40,000, with additional cash back of up to 20 percent and a free 28L Microwave with 12kg capacity variant. Consumers can also get attractive and easy finance offers such as zero down payment and EMI starting as low as Rs 990. The AI Ecobubble range can be purchased with cashback options of up to 20 percent along with an additional 10 percent on Samsung Axis credit card.

Offers on Refrigerators:

During the offer period, BESPOKE Side-by-Side refrigerators will be available at an attractive price of Rs 1,03,500 with additional cash back of up to 10 percent and easy finance offers such as zero down payment and EMI starting as low as Rs 2,490. Consumers will get additional cashback up to 15 percent on all Curd Maestro Frost Free Range, easy EMIs starting as low as Rs 990 and zero down payment option.