OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is reportedly in talks with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) to launch an AI chip fabrication plant.

READ MORE Microsoft joins OpenAI's board as Sam Altman gets back as CEO

According to The Financial Times, Altman, who aims to raise billions of dollars from global investors for a chip plant, is also talking with the Taiwanese giant TSMC.

READ MORE Top tech CEOs who were first fired and later rehired

Altman is said to be in discussions with one of the wealthiest persons in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed al-Nahyan, for the semiconductor plant.

Sheikh Tahnoon is brother of Gulf state’s president Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, for whom he is national security adviser.

He also oversees the $800 billion Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and ADQ, another state investment entity, according to the report.

However, it’s unclear as of now on how much Altman is seeking to raise for his new venture.

Bloomberg first reported that Altman was in talks over a chip venture with Middle-Eastern investors.

For the unversed, TSMC makes chips for a variety of devices. It has chips in Apple’s laptops and phones, along with many ARM and AMD devices.

TSMC is competing with other chip manufacturers like Intel, Samsung, AMD, and others.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time we have heard about Altman’s AI chip plant. Reports back in November last year stated that Altman was planning to launch a new AI venture.

Chips are one of the most talked about pieces of tech in Silicon Valley. Also, OpenAI is already popular in its AI department, so AI chipsets may benefit them.

In other news about OpenAI, the company recently launched its GPT store allowing paid users to purchase custom GPTs. To buy GPTs, users must be subscribed to one of OpenAI’s premium ChatGPT plans – ChatGPT Plus, ChatGPT Enterprise or the newly launched ChatGPT Team.

“We’re launching the GPT Store to help you find useful and popular custom versions of ChatGPT,” noted the company.

OpenAI also announced that it will begin a revenue-sharing programme with GPT creators.

— Written with inputs from IANS