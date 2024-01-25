India’s prowess in Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be on full display at the Republic Day parade this year, as the Union Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) will showcase its tableau highlighting the transformative impact of AI on various sectors of the economy and society.

The tableau will feature visual representations of AI applications in healthcare, logistics, education, and electronics manufacturing, according to a statement released by MeitY on Wednesday.

The statement also emphasised the crucial role of AI in enabling India to overcome traditional development challenges and achieve socio-economic transformation. It cited projections that AI could add up to $967 billion to the Indian economy by 2035.

“AI is a kinetic enabler to leapfrog traditional development barriers and catalyze large-scale socio-economic transformation in India. AI is expected to add USD $967 billion to the Indian economy by 2035”, the Ministry said in a statement.

The focal point of the tableau is a tractor segment, with a female robot in a contemplative pose, symbolising the potential of AI to positively influence the lives of global citizens. The tractor’s base displays a 3D model of a semiconductor chip, a vital component in various electronic devices. The sides of the tractor are decorated with circuit designs and LED lights, reflecting the energy that AI brings to drive India’s development across diverse domains. The display also highlights India’s strides in Electronics Manufacturing, facilitated by initiatives like Production-Linked Incentives (PLI).

The trailer segment of the tableau illustrates the practical applications of AI in different sectors through engaging visual metaphors. The front portion depicts AI’s role in the health sector, showing how AI can assist in organ analysis and robotic surgery.

The middle section demonstrates AI’s role in logistics, showing how AI can help in parcel sorting and delivery using drones and robotic arms.

The rear portion showcases AI’s role in education, showing how AI can enable remote learning through virtual reality. The bottom part of the tableau portrays AI’s role in monitoring cattle health and aiding visually impaired people in navigation.

The tableau aims to highlight India’s achievements and aspirations in the field of AI, and to inspire the nation to embrace the opportunities and challenges that AI presents.