Reliance Jio launches ‘AI Ready School’ campaign with free Google Gemini Pro Plan

Reliance Jio is taking a major step in reshaping how students learn and prepare for future careers with the help of artificial intelligence. AI is rapidly reshaping how students build their careers, and Reliance Jio is launching an AI initiative to bring AI education closer to the classroom. The telco has launched is AI Ready School campaign with an aim to help schools and colleges adapt to emerging technologies. This initiative will ensure that both teachers and students are equipped with essential AI skills.

What Is Jio’s AI Ready School Campaign?

Reliance Jio has launched an AI initiative called ‘AI Ready School Campaign’ in Kerala. This is a large scale digital education programme that is designed to introduce Artificial Intelligence concepts in more practical and accessible way. The company is rolling out an AI Foundation Course across educational institutions in Kerala. As per Reliance, the focus is not on theory, but to deliver real-world experiences that can enhance student everyday academic work.

Strong Reach Across Schools and Colleges in Kerala

Immediately after its launch, the AI Ready Scholl Campaign has reached a wide network of institutions across the state. More than 755 schoold and 104 colleges have become part of the programme so far. Not only this, Jio is also helping 2350 teachers in total to gain AI-related skills. However, more than 6000 students have participated in the learning sessions.

Free Jio AI Classroom for Students

One of the key features of this campaign is the 4 week free online ‘Jio AI Classroom’ program for students. It is accessible via Jio’s official AI classroom portal. However, you can only access it on laptops and desktops, not on smartphones. Additionally, the course offers hands-on experience, supporting suture academic paths and career opportunities, especially in technology fields.

How AI Tools Are Used in Learning

Reliance Jio has structured the learning sessions to help both students and teachers, and hence, using the AI in a meaningful ways. These sessions allow participants to understand and apply AI tools and prompts for tasks such as note-making and assignment writing. In addition, they can also take help for project planning, creative designing, thinking, and even interview prepration.

The company has also introduced several AI platforms under these sessions such as Notebol LM and more. These tools help in improving productivity and problem-solving skills.

Free Google Gemini Pro Plan for Jio 5G Users

The company further extends the Ai adoption by offering complimentary Google Gemini Pro Plan for 18 months. Priced at Rs 35,100, the plan can be activated via the MyJio app. It provide access to advanced AI features to students and teachers.

