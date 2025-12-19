Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G Confirmed For India, Teasers Begin Ahead Of Launch

Redmi has confirmed that the Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G will be launched in India soon. The company shared the update on Thursday and said it will begin revealing key details about the tablet starting December 22. While Redmi has not announced a launch date yet, the teasers suggest the device is not far from its India debut. Also Read: Xiaomi 17 Ultra To Launch Next Week In China With Leica-Tuned Cameras: What To Expect

The confirmation comes shortly after the Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G was introduced in select global markets in September. A dedicated microsite for the tablet is now live on the Xiaomi India website, which also confirms that the device will be sold through the brand’s official online store. The tablet is also expected to be available through major e-commerce platforms and offline retail outlets across the country. Also Read: Year Ender 2025: 6 Best Camera Smartphones That Impressed Us In 2025

Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G Specifications (Expected)

In global markets, the Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G is positioned as a large-screen Android tablet. It comes with a 12.1-inch display offering a 2.5K resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 pixels and support for a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen uses a 16:10 aspect ratio and offers up to 500 nits of peak brightness. Redmi says the panel comes with TUV Rheinland Flicker Free and Low Blue Light certifications.

The tablet is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, paired with an Adreno 810 GPU. In global markets, it is offered with 6GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage, with the option to expand storage by up to 2TB using a microSD card.

The Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G gets a single 8MP rear camera with an LED flash, housed inside a pill-shaped camera module. On the front, there is another 8MP camera for video calls and online meetings.

The tablet packs a 12,000mAh battery in European markets and supports 33W wired fast charging. It also supports 27W reverse charging, allowing users to charge other devices directly from the Pad 2 Pro 5G. For audio, it features a quad-speaker setup with support for Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio.

Trending Now

On the software side, the Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G supports Xiaomi HyperConnect and is compatible with the Redmi Pad Pen stylus. Globally, the tablet is available in Lavender Purple, Silver, and Graphite Gray colour options.