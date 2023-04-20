Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, Note 12 Pro+ 5G now receiving MIUI 14 update

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G have begun receiving the latest MIUI 14 update. But while this is good news, it is not exactly. The latest MIUI 14 update brings the Android 12 operating system, not the latest Android 13. This is surprising because the older Redmi Note 10 5G and Redmi Note 11 SE last month were upgraded to Android 13-based MIUI 14. Also Read - Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, Note 12 Pro+ 5G to go on sale today at 12 PM in India: Price, offers, and specs

MIUI India posted on Twitter that the latest MIUI 14 update for the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G brings March 2023 security patch and is about 4.05GB in size. You can go to your phone settings and look for the latest update to begin with the installation process.

As soon as the announcement was out, users complained about the old Android version. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G users said they were not happy with the company’s decision not to ship the latest Android 13 version despite the fact that older phones are now running the latest MIUI 14.

Since the new software for the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G run Android 12, the features are a little older. For instance, you will see a new interface, super icons on the phone’s home screen, new widgets, support for the quick app launch, and enhanced device performance. The latest update also improves the phone’s battery life.

The MIUI 14 update will be first available to users who enrolled in the Mi Pilots programme via MIUI Downloader. A wider rollout will take place later.