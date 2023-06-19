Hackers demand $4.5 million for deleting 80GB of stolen Reddit data

comscore
Reddit fiasco: Now hackers steal 80GB of data, demand $4.5 million

Reddit is now in for further trouble as hackers have threatened to release 80GB data stolen from the social discussion platform.

Highlights

  • Hackers have stolen 80GB of Reddit's data.
  • The data has been stolen by a group called BlackCat.
  • The hackers are demanding $4.5 million in exchange for deleting the stolen data.
reddit

Image: Flickr

Mired in controversy over its application programming interface (API) changes, Reddit is now in for further trouble as hackers have threatened to release 80GB data stolen from the social discussion platform. Also Read - OnePlus 11 5G starts receiving OxygenOS 13.1 update in India

The BlackCat ransomware gang, also known as ALPHV, is demanding $4.5 million in exchange for deleting the stolen data, reports TechCrunch. Also Read - Microsoft says June Azure, Outlook outages were caused by DDoS attack

The hackers have claimed to have stolen the data on a post on its dark web leak site. Also Read - How to use Snapchat on your PC or laptop: Here's a step-by-step guide

A Reddit spokesperson confirmed that “BlackCat’s claims relate to a cyber incident confirmed by Reddit on February 9”.

At the time, hackers had allegedly accessed employee information and internal documents during a “highly-targeted” phishing attack.

Reddit didn’t share any further details about the attack or who was behind it.

BlackCat was also linked to a March attack on Western Digital that saw hackers steal 10TB data from the company, including customer information.

Meanwhile, during the subreddits’ protest against the company’s new application programming interface (API) pricing changes, Reddit’s average daily traffic reportedly fell as compared to the last month.

More than 57 million daily visits to the social discussion platform were recorded on June 11, the day before the blackout started, across desktop and mobile web clients.

Daily visitors dropped below 55 million by the end of the first day of the protest. Less than 53 million daily visitors on the platform were then recorded at the end of June 13.

The 52,121,649 visits Reddit received on June 13 reflected a 6.6 per cent drop from the website’s average daily traffic over the previous month.

— IANS

  • Published Date: June 19, 2023 3:37 PM IST
