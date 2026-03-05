Realme Narzo Power 5G launches with a massive 10,001mAh battery; Check price, specs

While all eyes are set for Nothing’s mid-range Phone 4a series launch today, Realme has silently debuted its sub-Rs 30,000 phone, which excels in a key area – battery. The latest battery giant, Realme Narzo Power 5G, packs a 10,001mAh battery. This is the second massive battery phone by Realme within a short span of time. Also Read: Upcoming smartphone launches in March 2026: iPhone 17e, Nothing Phone 4a, Motorola Edge 70 Pro, more

But battery isn't the only thing Realme is highlighting here. Here is everything Narzo Power 5G offers.

Realme Narzo Power 5G Price In India

Realme has launched the Narzo Power 5G in two variants in India.

The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 27,999, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs Rs 29,999.

As part of the launch offers, Realme is offering discounts through bank offers and promotional deals. With these offers applied, the base variant can be purchased for Rs 23,999, while the higher storage option will cost around Rs 25,999.

The smartphone comes in Titan Silver and Titan Blue colour options and will be available via Amazon and Realme’s official online store. Early buyers will also get six months of no-cost EMI and a four-year battery warranty.

Realme Narzo Power 5G specs and features

The Narzo Power 5G features a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. Realme claims the panel can reach up to 6500 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, the phone is the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset, built on a 4nm process. The processor is paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

On the camera front, the Narzo Power 5G comes with a dual rear camera setup. The main sensor is a 50MP Sony IMX882 camera with optical image stabilisation, accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera for video calls and social media content.

Along with the massive 10,001mAh battery, it supports 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging, which Realme says can fully charge the battery in around 85 minutes. Despite the large battery, the device weighs around 219 grams and comes with IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.