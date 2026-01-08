Realme May Rejoin OPPO Years After Going Independent: Report

Realme may soon return under OPPO’s umbrella, years after the brand started operating independently. According to reports from China, OPPO is restructuring its internal brand setup, and Realme is expected to function as a sub-brand once again, alongside OnePlus. The reported change is organisational in nature and is not expected to impact Realme’s product launches or market positioning. Also Read: Oppo Reno 15 Series Launch Tomorrow: Check For The Expected Price, Specs, And More

Realme To Reportedly Rejoin OPPO

According to a report by Lei Feng Network, OPPO is bringing Realme back into its larger business structure to cut down on overlapping work across teams. Under this setup, OPPO will remain the main brand, while Realme and OnePlus will operate as sub-brands, each continuing with its own product focus.

While Realme will come under OPPO’s umbrella, the brand is expected to continue selling smartphones under its own name. There is no indication that Realme’s branding, pricing strategy, or target audience will change as part of this move.

Changes Expected At An Operational Level

One of the immediate changes mentioned in the report relates to after-sales service. Realme’s after-sales operations are expected to be linked with OPPO’s existing service network. This would mean Realme users relying on OPPO’s service infrastructure in many regions, especially where OPPO already has a wider offline presence.

The report also touches on leadership under the new setup. Realme founder and CEO Sky Li is said to be overseeing the overall sub-brand operations. At the same time, OnePlus China President Li Jie will continue to handle OnePlus, with no reported change to his role. No other management reshuffle has been mentioned.

Why OPPO May Be Making This Move

The move comes at a time when smartphone companies are struggling with higher costs. To deal with this, companies are trying to reduce extra spending and avoid repeating the same work across teams. Bringing Realme back under OPPO is expected to make areas like supply chain, distribution, and customer service more organised.

Realme has largely focused on budget and mid-range phones and has built a strong presence in markets like India, Southeast Asia, and parts of Europe. Working more closely with OPPO may help the brand manage costs while continuing to target the same regions and price ranges.

What This Means For Realme Users

For users, nothing changes immediately. The report says Realme’s product roadmap remains unchanged, and upcoming launches are still planned to go ahead as scheduled. The brand is expected to maintain its current positioning, even as it operates under OPPO’s umbrella again.

OPPO has not officially confirmed the development yet, and no financial details have been shared so far.