Realme C83 5G launched ahead of schedule? Check this budget phone's price, specs, more

To a surprise, Realme has launched its latest budget phone – Realme C83 5G – ahead of its scheduled time. The tech giant has been teasing that the device with a large battery setup will debut on March 7th, however, Realme has already revealed the price today. While expanding the C-series, the Realme C83 manages to bring large battery life with a 7000mAh. Also Read: Realme Narzo Power 5G launches with a massive 10,001mAh battery; Check price, specs

From specifications, features to price and sale, here is all you need to know about the new Realme C83 5G. Also Read: Upcoming smartphone launches in March 2026: iPhone 17e, Nothing Phone 4a, Motorola Edge 70 Pro, more

Realme C83 5G price and availability

Realme has launched the C83 5G at a starting price of Rs 13,499 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. On the other hand, the 4GB RAM with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM with 128GB storage option costs Rs 14,499 and the Rs 17,499. Also Read: Realme’s battery race is ON! Narzo Power 5G with 10,001mAh battery launching on March 5

The sale will beyin starting on March 7th at 12PM, which will allow you to buy it from Flipkart, Realme.com and across mainline stores.

Realme C83 5G specifications and features at a glance

Apart from the giant battery life, the Realme C83 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset built on 6nm process. It features a 6.7-inch LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The device weighs 212grams and comes in two colour options — Green and Blue.

In optics, the Realme C83 5G has a 13MP AI rear camera which also comes with intelligent optimisation and Live Photo support. For selfies and video calls, it has 5MP camera on the front.

Despite the fact it packs a large 7000mAh battery, the charging speed is settled at 15W, which claims to take approximately 180 minutes to charge it fully. It also supports 5W wired reverse charging. For longer usage, Realme offers 4-Years of updates.

It runs on Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16, which also brings a set of AI features. It comes with AI Outdoor Mode, which says to boosts system performance, better brightness for enough visibility under sunlight. Moreover, it comes with Military-Grade Shock Resistance and IP64 dust and water resistance.