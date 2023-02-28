Poco C55 set to go on sale via Flipkart today: Check price, specs and more

Poco C55 is all set to go on its first sale today, starting at 12 Noon via Flipkart. Available in 3 colors, Forest Green, Cool Blue, and Power Black, Poco C55 comes in two storage variants 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB. Poco has introduced an Rs 500 first day flat discount on the 4GB+64GB variant. Also Read - Poco C55 launched at Rs 9,499: Alternatives to consider buying

Along with this they have announced offers of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 on 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB variants respectively across banks' debit and credit cards for consumers taking the net effective price for first day to Rs 8499 and Rs 9999 starting today on Flipkart.

Poco C55 specifications

The Poco C55 comes with a stylish dual-tone design. It has a leather-like back with pastel colors. It sports a 6.71-inch water-drop notch display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

It is an IPS LCD panel with a standard 60Hz refresh rate and 120Hz touch sampling rate. It also has a bright panel an aspect ratio of 20:9 aspect ratio.

In terms of optics, the smartphone features a dual camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens and an auxiliary lens. The main camera has an aperture of f/1.8 and is backed by AI (Artificial intelligence). It has several camera features including the HDR mode.

As for performance, it is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core chipset that is claimed to have scored 260K+ points on AnTuTu. It has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Poco has also offered up to 5GB virtual RAM support, and there’s also a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expandability of up to 1 TB. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that is claimed to offer 10.5 hours of gaming. It supports 10W charging speed.

The device boots on Android OS out of the box with MIUI on top. It also comes with the much-requested MIUI dialer. As for other features, it has a physical fingerprint scanner and an IP52 rating for protection from dust and dripping water.