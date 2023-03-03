Xiaomi announced MIUI 14 for Xiaomi and Redmi devices earlier this week. However, the update timeline for Poco devices was left out. Now, finally, Poco on its social media handle has confirmed the update timeline for all Poco phones in India. Also Read - MIUI 14 launched for Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco devices: Check features and rollout schedule

The newly launched Poco X5 Pro 5G will be the first device to get an Android 13-based MIUI update. Poco F4 5G, Poco F3 GT, and other models will follow along. Also Read - MIUI 14 Indian Launch Confirmed for Feb 27: Check all eligible devices

MIUI 14 update rollout timeline for Poco phones

Poco has confirmed that the Android 13-based MIUI 14 update will roll out to most devices by H1 of this year. However, some will be left out for the H2, which isn’t a piece of great news. Also Read - Poco C55 launched at Rs 9,499: Alternatives to consider buying

We got what you were lookin' for 👀

MIUI 14, the lightest and the most optimized MIUI for POCO will be released in a phased manner ✨ Check out this space for more updates! pic.twitter.com/VqSbpjYIK9 — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) March 2, 2023

Also, unlike other manufacturers, Poco appears to be quite slow at delivery of the latest update as only a single device will be getting the update this month — that’s the Poco X5 Pro 5G.

Let’s see the full MIUI 14 update rollout timeline below.

Q1 2023

Poco X5 Pro 5G

Q2 2023

Poco F4 5G

Poco F3 GT

Poco X3 Pro

Poco M5

Poco M4 5G

Poco C55

Q3 2023

Poco M4 Pro

Poco X4 Pro 5G

Poco M4 Pro 5G

As you can see, Poco seems to be lagging behind as some of the notable models like the Poco X4 Pro 5G, will be getting the update only in H2 of this year. Also, its flagship Poco F4 5G isn’t getting the Android 13-based MIUI 14 update before April.

POCO F4 Android 13 + Jio 5G release has started.(Version no: V14.0.2.0.TLMINXM)

To ensure stability, the roll-out will be in a staged manner, first update given to beta users. The full roll-out is expected in a week if no critical feedback is there. Thanks for the patience ✌🙂 — Himanshu Tandon (@Himanshu_POCO) February 17, 2023

It is worth noting that sometime back, Poco’s India head Himanshu Tandon revealed that an Android 13 update with Jio 5G support was rolled out for the F4 5G.

However, he didn’t mention any MIUI version, and also the update was in a staged manner. That said, Poco F4 5G users may have to wait for a little more to get Android 13-based MIUI 14 with all the features such as Jio 5G support and of course, a new security patch.