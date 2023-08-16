Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that India is the fastest country to roll out 5G technology and is now getting ready for 6G. He announced that a task force has been formed to work on the next-generation wireless technology.

“My country is the fastest country to roll out 5G. We have reached more than 700 districts and now we are getting ready for 6G. We have formed a task force,” Modi said from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

Speaking at the 77th Independence Day celebration, Modi said that the internet is reaching every village and India is also developing quantum computers.

“Today the internet is reaching every village. India is getting ready for quantum computers. Today farmer producer organisations are being created, we are also going to make semiconductors,” Modi said.

He also said that the world is influenced by technology and India’s success in Digital India has attracted global attention.

PM announced that the government is launching a new scheme to train and equip thousands of women self-help groups with drones for the agriculture sector.

“I see the potential of science and technology among our rural women. Therefore, we are thinking of a new scheme to bring technology to the agriculture sector,” the PM said.

“Agriculture should get a boost. Therefore, we will impart training of drone pilot, drone repair to the women self-help groups. Thousands of such women self-help groups will be provided with drones and training. we are going to start drone flight with 15,000 women SHG,” Modi added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the potential of the youth of the nation and said that the government is working on policies to provide them with abundant opportunities.

Commenting on cheaper data prices in India, PM said that before 2014, internet data was very expensive and only a few people could afford it. But now, India has the lowest data prices in the world and the highest data consumption per user.

Meanwhile, The Union Cabinet has approved a scheme to boost the digital empowerment of the rural and urban population.

The extension of the Digital India programme will have an outlay of Rs 14,903 crore and will cover various aspects of the IT sector. The programme will re-skill and up-skill 6.25 lakh IT professionals under the future skills prime programme.

It will also train 2.65 lakh persons in information security under the Information Security & Education Awareness Phase (ISEA) Programme. Moreover, it will add 540 additional services under the Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG) app/ platform, which already offers over 1,700 services.