PlayStation Plus price hike begins May 20, here’s what you’ll pay now

Published By: Shubham Arora | Published: May 19, 2026, 10:55 AM (IST)
Sony has announced a price hike for its PlayStation Plus subscription service in select markets. The revised pricing will start rolling out from May 20 and will affect new subscribers across regions including the US, UK, and Europe. Also Read: PS Plus Game Catalog for May revealed: Games worth Rs 21,000+ added to lineup
The company says the increase is being made due to “ongoing market conditions,” which is the same reason it has cited for several recent pricing changes around PlayStation hardware and services. To recall, Sony recently increased the prices of PS5 consoles in select regions. Also Read: Bought games on PlayStation Store? You may be eligible for Sony’s $7.85 million payout
At the moment, the changes mainly affect the monthly and three-month Essential plans. Also Read: PS Plus users get Rs 10,000 worth games free in May: Check full list
Starting May 20, PlayStation Plus prices for new customers will increase in select regions. Due to ongoing market conditions, prices will start at $10.99 USD / €9.99 EUR / £7.99 GBP for 1-month subscriptions and $27.99 USD / €27.99 EUR / £21.99 GBP for 3-month subscriptions.…
— PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 18, 2026
In the US, the PlayStation Plus Essential monthly plan is increasing from $9.99 to $10.99. The three-month plan is also getting a price bump, moving from $24.99 to $27.99.
The UK and European markets are seeing similar changes. In Europe, the monthly Essential plan will now start at €9.99, while the three-month option goes up to €27.99.
For UK users, the revised pricing starts at £7.99 for the monthly tier and £21.99 for the three-month plan.
Sony has not announced any changes for the yearly plans yet.
|Region
|PS Plus Essential (1 Month)
|PS Plus Essential (3 Months)
|US
|$10.99 (earlier $9.99)
|$27.99 (earlier $24.99)
|Europe
|€9.99 (earlier €8.99)
|€27.99 (earlier €24.99)
|UK
|£7.99 (earlier £7.99)
|£21.99 (earlier £19.99)
In India, the PlayStation Plus Essential plan currently costs at Rs 499 per month, Rs 1,199 for the 3-month plan, and Rs 3,949 for the annual plan. The Extra tier costs Rs 749 monthly, while the Deluxe plan is priced at Rs 849.
Sony has not officially confirmed revised Indian pricing yet, but the company has specifically mentioned that Indian users will not be protected from future price adjustments, unlike subscribers in some other regions.
That means both new and existing users in India could eventually see revised pricing if changes are rolled out here later.
According to Sony, existing subscribers in most regions will continue paying the current price unless their subscription expires, lapses, or gets changed through upgrades or downgrades.
However, India and Turkey have been excluded from this exception. Sony hasn’t explained exactly what changes users in these regions could see, but it does indicate that even current subscribers may not be fully safe from future price revisions.
The announcement has triggered mixed reactions online, especially among existing PlayStation users. Some users questioned why online multiplayer still requires a paid subscription, while others compared the move to Xbox Game Pass pricing in certain markets, where Microsoft recently reduced prices instead of increasing them.
Blaming market conditions is insane. It should be free to play online games without paywalls in 2026
— ben (@videotech) May 18, 2026
Pay for internet
Pay to play online
Pay to buy game
Pay for cosmetics
Pay to win
Pay to lose
Pay for DLC
Gaming is FUN and RELAXING 🫠🫠🫠
— Press Play Kee (@Pressplaykee) May 18, 2026
First you guys increased PS5 prices and now you increase online subscription prices
what the hell?
— NikTek (@NikTek) May 18, 2026
At the same time, gaming subscriptions across the industry have been getting more expensive gradually. Hardware prices have also gone up in several markets over the last year, including for PlayStation consoles and accessories.
Sony has not yet confirmed whether similar price changes are planned for the Extra and Deluxe tiers globally, but more updates are expected over time.
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