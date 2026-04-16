PlayStation Network down: PSN outage hits ARC Raiders, Overwatch players

PlayStation Network went down earlier today, and for a while, a lot of players were left stuck trying to connect. The issue started around 7 AM IST on April 16, and within minutes, reports began showing up online from users facing login and server problems. Also Read: PlayStation 6 2027 launch update: Includes flagship, budget and handheld models

According to data from Downdetector, the outage peaked at over 13,000 reports. Most people were running into server connection issues, while others couldn’t log in or start online matches. In some cases, games would just freeze on loading screens or throw up error messages without any clear explanation. Also Read: God of War spinoff game leak reveals new characters, multiple mythologies

Games affected during the outage

The problem wasn’t limited to one title. A bunch of online games were affected at the same time. Players trying to get into ARC Raiders, Overwatch, and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege reported that matchmaking wasn’t working or sessions wouldn’t start. Also Read: 007 First Light gets limited edition DualSense Controller, Switch 2 release pushed

There were similar complaints from players of other multiplayer titles as well. Since most of these games depend completely on PSN services to function, even a short outage makes them almost unusable.

A message that many users saw during this time simply said that online services were not available and asked them to try again later.

What seems to have caused it

There is still no official reason from Sony on what triggered the outage. From what users reported, it mostly looked like a server-side issue rather than something on individual devices.

Outages like this can happen for a number of reasons. It could be a temporary spike in traffic, backend issues, or even problems with network routing in certain regions.

Services came back after a short while

The good part is that the outage didn’t stretch for too long. After roughly an hour, the number of complaints started going down, and players began getting access again.

The PSN status page was later updated to show that all services were working normally. That included PlayStation Store, account access, gaming, and social features. Most users were able to log back in and continue where they left off.

What you can do if this happens again

When something like this happens, there isn’t much you can do if the problem is on the server side. Still, people usually try a few basic things just to be sure.

Restarting the console, checking the internet connection, or switching between Wi-Fi and wired networks are common steps. Some players also clear cache or restart their router. But if PSN itself is down, these steps won’t really fix the issue.

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In the meantime, offline game modes continue to work, so single-player content is still accessible.