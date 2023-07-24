Digital payments platform, PhonePe, introduced a new feature for taxpayers in the country today. The company today introduced a new feature called “Income Tax Payment” that will enable users, both individuals and businesses, to pay the self-assessment and advance taxes directly from within the PhonePe app.

In addition to the ability to pay the taxes directly from the PhonePe app, the newly introduced feature also offers some other benefits. For instance, PhonePe users who make their tax payments using their credit cards will be eligible for a 45-day interest-free period. Users will also earn reward points on their tax payments, depending on their bank.

To enable this feature, PhonePe has partnered with PayMate, which is a digital B2B payments and service provider. This feature, taxpayers will be able to pay for all their taxes without having to log into the Income Tax Department’s web portal, making the entire process seamless and easier to use.

“Paying taxes can often be a complex and time-consuming task, and PhonePe is now offering its users a secure way to fulfill their tax obligations,” Niharika Saigal, Head of Bill Payments and Recharge Business at PhonePe said on the occasion, as reported by CNBC TV18.

It is worth noting that this feature will only enable users to pay their taxes. They won’t be able to file their income tax return or ITR using this feature. For the unversed, the last date for filing ITR is July 31, 2023.

To summarise, here are some of the key benefits of using the PhonePe income tax payment feature:

— It is convenient and secure to use.

— It offers flexible payment option. Users can either use their debit or credit card or use the UPI payment option for paying taxes.

— Users will be eligible for a 45-day interest-free period. They will also be eligible to earn reward points on their tax payments.

How to pay your income tax using PhonePe’s income tax payment feature

To pay your income tax using PhonePe, simply follow these steps:

Step 1: Open the PhonePe app and tap on the “More” tab.

Step 2: Go down the page and click “Income Tax Payment.”

Step 3: Enter your PAN number and the amount you want to pay.

Step 4: Select your payment method. You can pay using UPI, credit card, or debit card.

Step 5: Review your payment details and tap on “Pay.”

Once your payment is successful, you will receive a Unique Transaction Reference (UTR) number. You can use this number to track your tax payment status on the Income Tax Department website.

— Nishtha Srivastava