PhonePe's ONDC-based Pincode app now available in 10 cities

Pincode, PhonePe’s Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC)-based local shopping app, is now available in a total of 10 cities. After its initial run in Bengaluru, Pincode has gone live in 9 more cities, namely, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Gurugram, Noida, Ahmedabad, and Pune. PhonePe said the expansion is a result of positive results from the Bengaluru launch of Pincode.

“We are thrilled to share that Pincode is now live in 10 cities across India,” said Lalit Singh, general manager of Pincode. “Pincode is committed to growing the ecosystem, and we will continue expanding our category offerings and scaling our presence nationwide.”

In the aforementioned key cities, Pincode users will be able to order food, grocery, and other items from local stores, which include both multi-chain restaurants such as McDonald’s and Wendy’s and local brands like Society Stores in Mumbai, Khan Chacha in Delhi, Ajfan Dates and Nuts in Chennai, and Paradise Biryani in Hyderabad. Pincode is also “proactively working” towards including products from categories such as pharma, fashion, and electronics “to provide a comprehensive shopping experience for its customers.”

The expansion comes at a time when the market is seeing a downturn in online orders, causing leading platforms such as Swiggy and Zomato to come up with new offers and services to retain customers. PhonePe said that it also has “ambitious plans” to expand into more cities in the coming months.

The ONDC platform, created by the Indian government, brings together brands from different categories to sell products and offer services to customers without needing a third party such as Zomato in the case of restaurants. Logistics partners such as Shadowfax are also a part of the network, ensuring last-mile deliveries of orders if the brand needs them. Because it is an open network, the costs are relatively lower than what customers pay to third-party apps.

However, it will be crucial for ONDC to expand into more cities if it wants to take on established players. For Pincode, expansion is key if it needs to scale up its operations. Zomato-owned Magicpin, which is also an ONDC-based service, has emerged as the biggest seller on the platform, delivering more than 30,000 orders a day, according to a Moneycontrol report.