OTT releases this week (April 13-19): Euphoria S3, Toaster, Matka King, Assi and more

This week’s OTT lineup brings a mix of returning shows and fresh releases across platforms. From crime dramas to romantic films and a couple of big-name series, there’s enough dropping between April 13 and April 19 to keep things sorted for the weekend. Also Read: Anil Kapoor’s 24 coming to OTT: Release date, platform, and details

The list includes titles like Euphoria Season 3, Toaster, and Matka King, along with a few others across different genres. Also Read: CSK vs DC IPL 2026 live streaming: How to watch Chennai vs Delhi on mobile

Euphoria Season 3

Platform: JioHotstar Also Read: IPL 2026 PBKS vs SRH: Match time, how to watch live streaming on mobile and TV

Release Date: April 15, 2026

The new season picks up after a time jump and continues Rue’s story. It stays focused on her struggles, while also showing how things have changed for the people around her.

Toaster

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: April 15, 2026

This one follows a man who is extremely careful with money, but things around him slowly begin to slip out of control. The story moves in a slightly chaotic direction, with a mix of dark humour.

Matka King

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: April 17, 2026

Set in 1960s Mumbai, the series follows the journey of a man who builds his place in the gambling scene. It focuses on how things grow around him over time.

Assi

Platform: ZEE5

Release Date: April 17, 2026

A courtroom drama that follows a lawyer handling a difficult case. The story looks at the legal process and the challenges involved.

Do Deewane Seher Mein

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: April 17, 2026

A relationship-focused film that looks at two people dealing with their own insecurities while trying to make things work.

Youth

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: April 16, 2026

A coming-of-age story that looks at young relationships and personal growth. It keeps things simple and grounded.

Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu

Platform: JioHotstar

Release Date: April 15, 2026

A mystery thriller set in a forest, where a group of officers go in to investigate a case but end up in an unusual situation.

Beef Season 2

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: April 16, 2026

The new season brings a different story with a new set of characters, continuing the same mix of tension and dark humour.

Fake Profile Season 3

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: April 15, 2026

The story continues around relationships built on lies. As things move forward, more secrets come out and the situation keeps getting messier for the characters.

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What to watch this week

This week’s releases are spread across platforms, so there’s no shortage of options. Whether you’re in the mood for a series like Euphoria or something lighter like a relationship drama, the lineup covers different types of content without going too heavy in one direction.