The Android 14 is currently in the developer preview phase and soon it will go to the public beta phase, followed by a stable rollout. Ahead of its availability, Oppo has confirmed the list of devices eligible to receive Android 14.

Oppo will be offering Android 14 to 11 of its devices in select regions. It is worth noting that this is just the initial list and is region-centric. The full global list including Indian devices will be made available sometime later.

Oppo phones getting Android 14 later this year

Oppo Benelux has confirmed the devices that will get the latest Android 14 update. The following devices in Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg will be getting the latest update.

Oppo A98

Oppo A78

Oppo A77

Oppo A57

Oppo Reno 8 Pro

Oppo Reno 8

Oppo Reno 8T

Oppo Reno 7

Oppo Find X5

Oppo Find X5 Pro

Oppo Find X3 Pro

As mentioned above, this isn’t the full list, and more devices are expected to get added.

Google will roll out the Android 14 stable update sometime in August. As per the list, the Oppo Find X5 Pro will be the top flagship getting the update.

To recall, the Find X5 Pro was launched back in early 2022. The smartphone has a large 120Hz display and Corilla Glass Victus protection. It has a 50MP triple camera system and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. It houses a 5,000mAh battery and 80W fast charging.

Oppo recently launched its successor Oppo Find X6 Pro. However, it’s currently only available in China. The device has a large 6.82-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2K resolution. It has Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

It has a triple camera system with a 1-inch type sensor. The setup includes a 50MP main lens, a 50MP periscope lens, and a 50MP ultra-wide lens. The device is capable of shooting 4K videos at 60fps from the rear camera.

At the helm, it is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 internal storage. It houses the same battery as the predecessor but gets a faster 100W fast charging support.

It also has 50W wired and 10W reverse wireless charging support. The smartphone has an IP68 rating and a stereo speaker setup. For security, it has an in-display fingerprint scanner and facial unlock support.