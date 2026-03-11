OPPO, OnePlus smartphones could get price hike from March 16

OPPO and OnePlus could soon increase the prices of their smartphones, according to recent reports. The reported price revision is said to take effect from March 16. However, neither company has confirmed any such move for the Indian market yet. Also Read: OnePlus 16 may get Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro and 200MP periscope camera

Reports suggest that the decision is linked to rising component costs, which several smartphone brands are currently dealing with. Also Read: Oppo K14 5G set to launch on March 16 now: 7000mAh battery, 50MP camera - ALL details

Report Points to March 16 Price Revision

According to a report by Gizmochina, OPPO may increase the prices of some smartphones starting March 16. The publication claims that a notice appeared on the company’s online store mentioning the upcoming change. Also Read: 7 best phones under Rs 35,000 that are hard to ignore

However, the reported notice could not be found on the OPPO India website, and neither OPPO India nor OnePlus India has issued an official statement about a price hike so far. Because of this, the information should be treated cautiously for now. It is also possible that the change could apply to other regions first.

Which phones could see price changes

If the reports turn out to be accurate, the price revision is expected to affect entry-level and mid-range phones first. Devices from OPPO’s A-series and K-series lineups are said to be part of the adjustment.

Some OnePlus smartphones may also be included. Reports suggest that models like the OnePlus 15, OnePlus 15R, and the OnePlus Nord 5 series could see revised prices if the change is implemented.

Meanwhile, OPPO’s premium phones, including those in the Find and Reno series, are expected to continue at their current prices for now. OPPO’s tablet lineup, the OPPO Pad series, is also unlikely to be part of the price revision.

Why smartphone prices are rising

The possible price increase is believed to be linked to rising costs of key smartphone components. Parts like memory and storage have seen price hikes in recent months, which may affect overall pricing.

Smartphone brands other than OPPO and OnePlus are also dealing with similar cost pressures. Companies like Samsung, Realme, Redmi, and POCO have already raised prices for certain models, while others have indicated that price adjustents could happen if component costs remain high.

At the moment, OPPO and OnePlus have not announced any official price change for India.