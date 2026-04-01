OPPO K15 Pro, K15 Pro+ launched with cooling fans, up to 165Hz display: Price, specs

OPPO has launched two new devices under the K15 series in China. The OPPO K15 Pro and K15 Pro+ were launched alongside the OPPO Watch X3 today. The new smartphones are equipped with active cooling fans and feature dual rear cameras. Both handsets run on the MediaTek Dimensity chipsets and are available for purchase through the OPPO China online store. Here’s everything you need to know about the OPPO K15 Pro and OPPO K15 Pro+, including their prices and specifications. Also Read: 6 upcoming smartphones in April 2026: OnePlus Nord 6, Realme 16, Oppo Find X9 Ultra, more

OPPO K15 Pro, OPPO K15 Pro+ price

The OPPO K15 Pro is priced at CNY 2,999 (around Rs 40,600) for the Basic variant and CNY 3,199 (approx. Rs 43,400) for the Standard version. Both models pack 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The top-end 12GB RAM + 512GB storage option costs CNY 3,499 (approx. Rs 47,400). The OPPO K15 Pro comes in multiple colourways — Cyber Wing, Golden Legend, Radiant Dust, and Origin Gray. Also Read: OPPO Find X9 Ultra global launch on April 21, Find X9s Pro camera details teased

The OPPO K15 Pro+, on the other hand, starts at CNY 3,499 (approx. Rs 47,400) for the Basic version and costs CNY 3,699 (around Rs 50,100) for the Standard model. Both have 12GB RAM with 256GB storage. The higher-end 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model is priced at CNY 4,199 (approx. Rs 56,900). It is available in Photodust, Cyber Wing, and Origin Gray colour options. Also Read: No more OnePlus stores? Brand moves online, expands service via OPPO

The OPPO K15 Pro series goes on sale in China on April 3 via the OPPO website.

OPPO K15 Pro, OPPO K15 Pro+ specifications

The K15 Pro features a 6.59-inch full-HD+ (1,256 x 2,760 pixels) display with up to 144Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 1200 nits of peak brightness. Meanwhile, the K15 Pro+ is equipped with a larger 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,272 x 2,772 pixels) screen with up to 165Hz refresh rate, 330Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 1800 nits of peak brightness.

Internally, the K15 Pro runs on a 3.4GHz MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Super chipset and offers 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM with up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The K15 Pro+ is powered by a 3.73GHz MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. Both devices pack active cooling fans for thermal management.

On the camera front, the OPPO K15 Pro series features a dual rear lens setup with a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP ultrawide shooter. There is a 16MP front camera dedicated for selfies on both devices.

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Under the hood, the OPPO K15 Pro packs a 7,500mAh battery with 80W fast wired charging support. The Pro+ model houses an 8,000mAh unit with 100W fast wired charging. Both models feature in-display fingerprint sensors for secure authentication. The OPPO K15 Pro series ships with Android 16-based ColorOS 16.