Oppo K14 5G set to launch on March 16 now: 7000mAh battery, 50MP camera - ALL details

Oppo is getting ready to expand its K-series lineup with a new budget smartphone, the Oppo K14 5G. The company has already started teasing the device, and the latest update confirms that the phone will launch in India on March 16, instead of the earlier expected March 9 timeline. Also Read: 7 best phones under Rs 35,000 that are hard to ignore

While the official price is still under wraps, early expectations suggest that the phone could land somewhere around the Rs 20,000 segment. The launch also comes shortly after the debut of the Oppo K14x 5G, which arrived in the sub-Rs 15,000 category. With the K14 5G, Oppo appears to be targeting buyers who want slightly better hardware while still staying within the budget-to-midrange space. Also Read: OPPO Find X10 Pro Max leak hints at unusual triple 200MP camera setup

Oppo K14 5G specifications and features

Battery is clearly the biggest highlight of the Oppo K14 5G. The phone is confirmed to pack a 7000mAh battery, paired with 45W fast charging support. Under the hood, the device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. Oppo also claims that the phone includes a SuperCool VC cooling system with a 3900mm² vapour chamber, which should help keep temperatures under control during heavy tasks.

On the front, the smartphone is tipped to feature a 120Hz refresh rate display and up to 1125 nits peak brightness. The device may run on Android 15-based ColorOS 15 out of the box.

For photography, the Oppo K14 5G is expected to include a 50MP primary camera along with a secondary sensor for macro shots. On the front, the phone may feature a 12MP camera for selfies and video calls. Another notable addition is the IP69 rating, which means the phone should offer solid protection against dust and water.

Oppo K14 5G price (expected)

As of now, Oppo has not officially revealed the price of the K14 5G. However, based on early reports and the positioning of the K-series lineup, the smartphone is expected to be priced under Rs 20,000 in India.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

More details around the pricing, variants, and availability should become clear once the phone launches on March 16.