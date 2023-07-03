Oppo has announced the date when it will launch its next-generation Oppo Reno 10 series smartphones in India. Check all details here.

Oppo launched the Reno 10 series smartphones in China last month. Now, the company is gearing to launch its Reno 10 series devices in India. Last week, the series was spotted on Flipkart last week and today the company has confirmed key details of the upcoming Reno 10 series ahead of its official launch in India on July 10.

In addition to the Oppo Reno 10 series, the company has also confirmed that it will launch the Oppo Enco Air3 Pro truly wireless earbuds (TWS) in India alongside the Oppo Reno 10 series on July 10.

It is worth noting that Oppo has confirmed that the Oppo Reno 10 series launching in India next week will include the Oppo Reno 10 Pro Plus, the Oppo Reno 10 Pro and the Oppo Reno 10 smartphones.

What do we know about the Oppo Reno 10 series so far?

Ahead of the official launch, Oppo has revealed a number of key details about the upcoming Reno 10 series smartphones. The company today revealed that the Reno 10 Pro Plus will come with a 4,700mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVooC Flash Charge technology, which the company says is capable of charging the phone up to 50 percent in under 10 minutes and to 100 percent within 27 minutes. Furthermore, the company says that a quick five-minute recharge of the Reno10 Pro Plus will provide up to two hours of uninterrupted mobile gaming. The Reno 10 Pro, on the other hand, will come with a 4,600mAh battery with 80W SuperVooC charging technology, which Oppo says will charge the phone to 100 percent in 28 minutes. Similarly, the Oppo Reno 10 will come with a 5,000mAh battery with 67W charging technology that can charge the phone completely within 47 minutes.

Oppo says that it has equipped the Reno 10 Series smartphones with with its Battery Health Engine (BHE) technology, which the company says intelligently controls the current and voltage through real-time monitoring to prolong the charging lifespan. “BHE ensures that the battery maintains its health up to 80% even after 1,600 charge cycles to last over four years,” Oppo says.

Coming to the core, Oppo says that the Reno 10 Pro Plus 5G is powered by the 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset that offers a 10 percent improvement in CPU performance and a 30 percent improvement in efficiency ratio when stacked against the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

The Oppo Reno 10 Pro, on the other hand, packs the Snapdragon 778G SoC with select Snapdragon Elite Gaming features including Variable Rate Shading (VRS). The Reno 10, on the other hand, comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC that is coupled with ARM Mali-G68 GPU.

All the three smartphones are backed by Oppo’s RAM Expansion technology. The three smartphones also come with the company’s Dynamic Computing Engine that the company says increases app opening speed by 12 percent when compared to the last generation. This technology can also open over 40 apps in the background without lag. The company also revealed that the Reno 10 series is also Oppo’s first globally available smartphone with built-in support for infrared remote control.