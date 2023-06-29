comscore
    Oppo Reno 10 series India launch scheduled for July 10

    The Oppo Reno 10 series will likely comprise three devices, namely, the Reno 10, Reno 10 Pro, and Reno 10 Pro+.

    • Oppo will launch the Oppo Reno 10 series on July 10 in India.
    • Oppo Reno 10 series will likely consist of three models.
    • Oppo Reno 10 series will get design upgrades.
    Oppo has confirmed the launch date of its upcoming smartphone series in India. The company is all set to launch the Oppo Reno 10 series early next month. The series will likely consist of three devices and will be sold on Flipkart. Also Read - Oppo Reno 10 series confirmed to launch in India

    Oppo Reno 10 series India launch date

    Oppo will launch the Oppo Reno 10 series on July 10 at 12 PM in India. The series will likely have three models, namely, the Reno 10, Reno 10 Pro, and Reno 1o Pro+. Also Read - Oppo will rollout Android 14 on these 11 devices

    The company hasn’t revealed the exact price of the devices but we expect the vanilla Reno 10 to come at around Rs 30,000 and the top of the line Reno 10 Pro+ may arrive at around Rs 50,000.

    The phones will arrive in multiple color options and will be sold on Flipkart in the online market. We also expect the models to be sold in the offline market via authorized retail stores.

    Oppo Reno 10 series specifications

    Oppo Reno 10 series is already available in China. However, the specs of the Indian models may differ. Nevertheless, let’s see the specifications of the Chinese models for reference.

    The Oppo Reno 10 sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution. The punch-hole panel has a 120Hz refresh and 950 nits peak brightness. It has a 32MP camera for clicking selfies. There’s a triple camera system on the back with a 64MP main lens, a 32MP telephoto sensor, and an 8MP ultra-wide unit. It is powered by a Snapdragon 778G SoC and packs a 4,600mAh battery. The device has 80W wired charging support.

    The Reno 10 Pro and Reno 10 Pro+ feature a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a better resolution than the vanilla model. The duo has a triple-camera system. The Reno 10 Pro has a 50MP + 32MP + 8MP triple camera system, out of which, the second sensor is a telephoto and the third lens is an ultra-wide unit.

    The Reno 10 Pro+, on the other hand, has a 50MP + 64MP + 8MP triple camera system. The 64MP lens is a periscope telephoto lens. The Pro model is powered by a Dimensity 8200 SoC under the hood, while the Pro+ is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

    Oppo has stacked a 4,600mAh battery inside the Reno 10 Pro and a 4,700mAh battery inside the Reno 10 Pro+. The duo has 100W fast charging support. The series runs on Android 13 OS and has ColorOS 13 on top.

    • Published Date: June 29, 2023 4:31 PM IST
