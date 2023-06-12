OpenAI CEO says he is optimistic on global AI coordination

comscore
News

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says he is optimistic on global AI coordination

News

OpenAI has been on a whirlwind tour looking to capitalise on interest in generative AI and exert influence on regulation of the burgeoning technology.

Highlights

  • OpenAI CEO has shared optimism over global AI coordination.
  • Sam Altman is touring the world to capitalise the interest in generative AI.
  • This comes at a time when EU is moving ahead with its draft AI Act.
OpenAI

The CEO of ChatGPT maker OpenAI on Monday said a tour of capital cities had left him “quite optimistic” about prospects for global coordination on artificial intelligence (AI). Also Read - Mark Zuckerberg plans to put AI features into Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp

The public face of the startup, backed by Microsoft Corp, has been on a whirlwind tour looking to capitalise on interest in generative AI and exert influence on regulation of the burgeoning technology. Also Read - OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman meets PM Modi to discuss India's tech ecosystem and AI

“I came to the trip … sceptical that it was going to be possible in the short term to get global cooperation to reduce existential risk but I am now wrapping up the trip feeling quite optimistic we can get it done,” Sam Altman told students in Tokyo. Also Read - Sam Altman confirms OpenAI is not training ChatGPT-5 currently

Regulators are scrambling to adapt existing rules and create new guidelines to govern the use of generative AI, which can create text and images and is engendering excitement and fear about its potential to reshape a wide range of industries.

The European Union is moving ahead with its draft AI Act, which is expected to become law this year, while the United States is leaning toward adapting existing laws for AI rather than creating new legislation.

Altman visited Japan in April, meeting with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and saying he was considering opening an office in country.

“All of the conversations have progressed quite well,” Altman said on Monday without providing detail.

Japan is seen as a laggard in the types of AI services currently generating enthusiasm among consumers even as its manufacturing heavyweights invest in automation technology.

“There’s a long history of humans and machines working together here,” Altman said.

Altman is due to visit Singapore, Indonesia and Australia before returning to the US.

Reuters

  • Published Date: June 12, 2023 4:16 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

OpenAI CEO says he is optimistic on global AI coordination

CoWIN portal leaks Aadhaar, PAN, more data on Telegram: Report

Over 60,000 Android apps secretly installing adware on users' smartphones: How to safeguard yourself

Microsoft rolls out new privacy settings including glanceable VPN to Windows 11

Starfield edition Xbox controller, headset look like gizmos from outer space

Interview with Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium on TVS Racing & Kidzania

Realme founder Sky Li talks about Realme 11 Pro series, foldables, more

Top 17 lesser known iOS 17 features that you should check out

How Apple will help you understand your mental health with new tools

iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, watchOS 10: All eligible devices

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Interview with Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium on TVS Racing & Kidzania

Features

Interview with Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium on TVS Racing & Kidzania
WWDC 2023: Everything You Need To Know About Apple VisionPro Mixed Reality Headset - Video

Tech Updates/Launch

WWDC 2023: Everything You Need To Know About Apple VisionPro Mixed Reality Headset - Video
Exclusive Interview with Mr. Nathan Lawson Mclean, Design Manager, Floorcare, Dyson - Video

TECH Talks

Exclusive Interview with Mr. Nathan Lawson Mclean, Design Manager, Floorcare, Dyson - Video
Exclusive Interview with Mr. Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, Simple Energy

TECH Talks

Exclusive Interview with Mr. Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, Simple Energy