OpenAI brings Codex to ChatGPT mobile app: Developers can now manage coding tasks remotely

OpenAI keeps on enhancing its platforms for users and developers. In this regard, the AI tech giant has introduced Codex support inside the ChatGPT mobile app. This will allow users to manage coding workflows directly from their smartphones. The feature is currently rolling out in preview for both Android and iPhone users across supported regions. Also Read: OpenAI GPT-5.4-Cyber launched: AI that detects cyber threats before they happen

The update will allow developers to stay connected to ongoing coding tasks even when they are away from their computers. If you are a developer, then you can review outputs along with approving commands and switching models. Additionally, you can also monitor active threads and start new tasks directly from the ChatGPT mobile app. Also Read: GPT-5.3-Codex explained: What OpenAI’s latest coding model can do

Codex now works across phones and connected systems

As per OpenAI, Codex can connect with devices where it is already running. This includes laptops, managed remote environments, Mac minis, and devboxes. Your files, local setups, permissions, and credentials will remain on your connected machine. However, the mobile app will receive live updates, including test results, screenshots, code changes, and terminal outputs.

According to OpenAI, the system will use a secure relay layer that will keep your trusted devices connected. This will happen without exposing the directly to the public internet.

OpenAI wants developers to manage AI workflows remotely

OpenAI says that the mobile version is designed to work for real-world situations. For this, developers need to respond quickly while away from their desk.

For example, you can approve coding decisions during travel, or you can also ask Codex to prepare summary before meetings or additionally you can review bug fixes remotely.

OpenAI is also expanding Codex for enterprise users

Besides mobile rollout, the tech giant has also introduced several enterprise-focused improvements. These are designed for larger teams and they can manage development environments.

The company has also introduced programming access tokens for developers. It will automate workflows, help in internal development operations, and release pipelines. Furthermore, there is an additional feature called Hooks launched, allowing teams to customize Codex behavior for specific repositories along with workflows. I will also handle scanning prompts for secrets, logging conversations, validating tasks, and creating memory systems.

Competition in AI coding tools is growing rapidly

As the AI coding market becomes more competitive, OpenAI and Anthropic are stepping up their fight. Both companies are increasingly introducing remote workflow and independent coding capabilities into their offerings.

Earlier this year, Anthropic released Remote Control for Claude Code and OpenAI’s Codex recently got the addition of background task execution and browser-based functionality.

Codex in ChatGPT mobile app: Availability

According to OpenAI, the new Codex support will be rolling out in preview for Android and iOS users in the ChatGPT mobile app. The feature will be available in all regions supported on all plans, including Free and Go.

Users will have to update the ChatGPT mobile app and macOS Codex app to use the feature. There’ll likely be support for Windows-based systems later.

Why Codex mobile support matters beyond coding

The reason for this update is not solely to make them more mobile-friendly. It’s a sign of a growing trend towards the creation of more long-lived AI agents that can operate across devices, environments, and workflows with minimal human oversight.

Users might be more inclined to use AI systems that operate in the background all the time rather than opening an app for specific tasks. Then smartphones are control surfaces for supervision of those agents, rather than the primary work surface.

It is a concept that can be used in software development, but it can be expanded to other professional workflows, such as research, design, customer support, and cyber security.

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For developers, Codex in the ChatGPT mobile app might help smooth out the process of idea to action.