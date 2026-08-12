OpenAI brings ChatGPT to Linux with new desktop app: Here’s what users get

After a long wait, OpenAI has introduced ChatGPT for Linux desktops, releasing a dedicated app for the operating system. It’s available as a preview app and currently provides access to ChatGPT, ChatGPT Work, and Codex to Linux users on their desktops.

The launch is one of the requests from the Linux community that has been pending for a long time. Although ChatGPT has been available in its own dedicated app for other major operating systems, Linux users had been primarily stuck with access to the web interface or unofficial methods.

ChatGPT app is now available on Linux

This week OpenAI released the Linux desktop app, which indicates that Linux users have been one of the most requested platforms for its desktop app. The company said that it extends ChatGPT and Codex to all major desktop operating systems.

The new application is being released worldwide as a preview. This could indicate that OpenAI is still in the process of refining the experience, and may implement more features, enhancements, and broader support for distribution in upcoming updates.

For Linux users, the desktop app offers a more seamless experience than using ChatGPT in a browser window, allowing them to access OpenAI’s AI capabilities.

What Linux Distros are supported?

OpenAI has started with some of the most popular Linux distributions. According to the company, the ChatGPT desktop application can run on Ubuntu 24.04 and 26.04 LTS, Debian 13 and Fedora 43 and 44.

OpenAI’s list doesn’t include all of the Linux-based operating systems, as there are hundreds of Linux distributions. Many Linux distributions are based on or closely related to the supported versions, however.

This may enable applications to be used by several downstream distribution and flavours, although this might not be compatible with all distributions and desktop environments.

ChatGPT, Work and Codex in one app

The Linux app can’t be compared to the standard ChatGPT experience. Using the desktop app, users can access ChatGPT, ChatGPT Work and Codex.

The fact that Codex is available is especially important for developers working on Linux as their main development platform. Native access to OpenAI’s tools for developers and engineers will also be an important element of the launch: Linux is still the most widely-used operating system among developers, engineers and technical users.

Additionally, the desktop version might help users seamlessly navigate between AI support and their usual workflows, without relying solely on a web browser, even with users using AI.

OpenAI follows Anthropic to Linux

OpenAI is not the first big AI firm to create a desktop app for Linux. About a month ago, Anthropic released its own desktop app for Linux called Claude.

For Linux users, Anthropic’s Claude desktop app is available for Ubuntu 22.04 or later and Debian 12 or later, providing a native desktop experience for users.

OpenAI’s decision will help make ChatGPT more similar to its biggest rivals in terms of support for desktop operating systems.

What the Linux launch means for users

The launch of the official native app for ChatGPT is especially important for the Linux crowd, who had been requesting native desktop support from OpenAI. Users no longer need to access the service through their browser, but can install an official OpenAI app for their operating system instead.

The preview release also provides OpenAI with the chance to ask for feedback from the Linux community as well as making it compatible with various distributions.

The inclusion of Codex might help the app more useful to developers, especially those who use Linux as their primary operating system for coding and software development.

ChatGPT is now available across major desktop platforms

OpenAI’s desktop applications reach a much wider audience with the arrival of the Linux version. For Windows and macOS users, there are dedicated ChatGPT apps, and now Linux users can also download the desktop version.

It’s not as widespread as the huge Linux community, but it’s the base for many Linux desktop environments, such as Ubuntu, Debian and Fedora.

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The Linux app is still in beta, so there may be updates and changes that can be expected as the app continues to be developed by OpenAI. However, the announcement is a significant milestone for users of Linux, who have long sought an official means of directly interacting with ChatGPT and Codex from their desktops.