OnePlus Watch 2 launch: OnePlus hosted a special event on the sidelines of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 wherein it launched the OnePlus Watch 2. In addition to unveiling its smartwatch globally, the company also launched the OnePlus Watch 2 in India.
The OnePlus Watch 2 is priced at Rs 24,999 and it will be available in India starting March 4.
Author Name | Shweta Ganjoo
