  • OnePlus Watch 2 launched in India: Check its India price, features here

OnePlus Watch 2 launched in India: Check its India price, features here

Qualcomm hosted a special event at MWC 2024 wherein it launched the OnePlus Watch 2. This watch has also arrived in India. Here are the details.

Edited By: Shweta Ganjoo

Published: Feb 26, 2024, 08:49 PM IST

OnePlus Watch 2
OnePlus Watch 2

Story Highlights

  • OnePlus hosted a special event at MWC 2024.
  • At the event, OnePlus launched the OnePlus Watch 2.
  • OnePlus Watch 2 is also arriving in India.

OnePlus Watch 2 launch: OnePlus hosted a special event on the sidelines of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 wherein it launched the OnePlus Watch 2. In addition to unveiling its smartwatch globally, the company also launched the OnePlus Watch 2 in India.

The OnePlus Watch 2 is priced at Rs 24,999 and it will be available in India starting March 4.

This story is developing…..

Author Name | Shweta Ganjoo

