OnePlus Pad Go 2 Launched Along With OnePlus 15R: Know ALL Details In 5 Points

During the keynote event of OnePlus in Bengaluru, India, the tech giant unveiled the new tablet – OnePlus Pad Go 2. It is the second edition to the OnePlus' budget tablet lineup, which comes with some notable upgrades over the OnePlus Pad GO.

OnePlus launched the Pad Go 2 along with the OnePlus 15R in India. What new does it bring to the table? From specifications, features to price — know everything about the latest OnePlus Pad Go 2 in 5 points.

OnePlus Pad Go 2: Specifications And Features In 5 Points

Display: The OnePlus Pad Go 2 comes with a 12.1-inch display, which is a noticeable upgrade over the previous model. It offers a sharper 2800 x 1980 resolution with a 7:5 aspect ratio and up to 900 nits peak brightness in high-brightness mode.

Chipset: Under the hood, the tablet is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra chipset, replacing the Helio G99 from the first-generation Pad Go. Moreover, the tablet runs Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 out of the box.

Battery And Charging: The Pad Go 2 packs a 10,050mAh battery, which OnePlus says can deliver up to 15 hours of video playback and 53 hours of music playback. It supports 33W SuperVOOC charging, while interestingly, a 45W charger will be included in the box.

Stylus support makes its debut: For the first time, the Pad Go series supports a stylus. The new OnePlus Pad Go 2 Stylo offers 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity and fast charging.

AI features: On the software side, the Pad Go 2 brings AI features like AI Writer, AI Summary, AI Translation, and AI Recorder. It also supports OnePlus’ Open Canvas multitasking for smoother split-screen workflows.

OnePlus Pad Go 2 Price And Availability

The OnePlus Pad Go 2 comes in three variants:

8GB RAM + 128GB Wi-Fi: Rs 26,999

8GB RAM + 256GB Wi-Fi: Rs 29,999

8GB RAM + 256GB 5G: Rs 32,999

However, the limited-time offer during the launch makes it available at a price of just Rs 23,999 for the base model of 8GB RAM and 128GB with Wi-Fi. The other models costs Rs 26,999 and Rs 29,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB models in Wi-Fi and 5G models, respectively.

Moreover, the stylus costs Rs 4000.

The open sale for the OnePlus Pad Go 2 begins on December 18th at 12:00 PM IST.