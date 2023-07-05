OnePlus launched the OnePlus Nord Buds 2R TWS earbuds and Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC in India today. Here is everything you need to know about them.

OnePlus hosted a special event in India today wherein the company launched its new Nord series smartphones, which includes the OnePlus Nord 3 5G and the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G. In addition to new smartphones, the company also launched two new Nord-series wearables in India today. The company today introduced the OnePlus Nord Buds 2R truly wireless earbuds in India today. These earbuds join other Nord series earbuds, which includes the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 and the OnePlus Nord Buds in the company’s lineup in India. It also launched the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC earphones in India.

Before the newly launched TWS earbuds go on sale in the country, here’s everything we know about them.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2R TWS earbuds, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC pricing and availability

OnePlus Nord Buds 2R TWS earbuds are price at Rs 2,199 in India. They are available in the country in Deep Grey and Triple Blue colour variants via Amazon India and OnePlus.in.

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC, on the other hand, are priced at a Rs 2,299 and they will be available in India in Boomin Black and Grand Green colour variants sometime in August this year.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2R TWS earbuds specifications and features

Coming to the specifications, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2R TWS earbuds come with 12.4mm dynamic drivers with support for Dolby Atmos and Dirac Audio Tuner. These earbuds feature dual mics on each side along with AI clear call algorithm for vocal detection and noise cancellation. These earbuds are equipped with IP55 water and sweat resistant coating.

In terms of connectivity, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2R TWS earbuds feature support for Bluetooth 5.3. These earbuds also offer support for features such as Fast Pairing, Sound Master Equalizer and HeyMelody app. Coming to the battery, each earbud has a 36mAh battery that offers a music playback time of around 8 hours. The case, on the other hand, supports a 480mAh battery, which the company says provides up to 38 hours of music playback time.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC earbuds specifications and features

Coming to the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC, these earphones feature 12.4mm dynamic drivers with 45dB of hybrid noise cancellation. They come with three mics and AI call noise cancellation feature for clearer calls. Coming to battery, these earphones offer up to 20 hours of playback time with ANC on, up to 28 hours of playback time with ANC off and total 16 hours of calling time with ANC off. OnePlus says that these earphones feature fast-charging capabilities, which can provide up to 20 hours of run time in just 10 minutes of charge. Additionally, they feature IP55 dust and water resistant coating, support for Fast Pairing functionality and Bluetooth 5.2.