OnePlus N6 under fire over marketing claims: Here’s what happened

OnePlus has come under criticism over the way it promoted the recently launched N6 smartphone. According to reports, some of the features highlighted during the launch are not available on every variant of the smartphone. Most of the discussion is around the base 4GB RAM model, which is said to miss a couple of features that were promoted for the phone. Also Read: Motorola Edge 70 Max could be Motorola’s most powerful Edge yet; key specs revealed

The confusion started because the promotional material did not consistently mention that some features were exclusive to the 6GB RAM variant. Because of that, several users felt buyers of the 4GB model may not have been getting the complete picture before making a purchase. Also Read: 6 best wireless earbuds under Rs 5,000 with ANC: OnePlus, Realme, Samsung, more

What is the issue?

The controversy centres around two features that OnePlus heavily promoted for the N6. One is the company’s “60-month smooth experience” claim, while the other is support for 60fps video recording.

Both of these features are available only on the 6GB RAM variant. The 4GB model, on the other hand, is said to offer a 48-month smooth experience and supports video recording at up to 30fps instead.

The problem is not that these differences exist. It is fairly common for smartphone brands to offer extra features on higher RAM or storage variants. The criticism is that the distinction was not consistently mentioned across promotional material, making it easy for buyers to assume that both models offered the same experience.

Where users found the differences

Reports point out that OnePlus has included disclaimers on parts of its official product landing page. These mention that the 60-month smooth experience applies to the 6GB variant, while the 4GB version comes with a shorter 48-month claim. The same disclaimer also states that 60fps video recording is limited to the higher RAM model.

Users also pointed out that these disclaimers were missing from several other places. On the purchase page for the 4GB model, the phone was reportedly advertised with a 60-month smooth experience and 60fps video recording without any visible disclaimer.

The same concern was raised over Amazon India’s product listing, where both variants were promoted with “60-month smoothness” in the listing title (now fixed for the 4GB variant). Reports further claim that one of the product pages included a footnote marker, but the actual footnote was missing. That only added to the confusion, as buyers had no way of knowing what the disclaimer was referring to.

There is another detail that has also raised questions. Some of the promotional material says certain claims apply to phones in the Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 price segment. However, the OnePlus N6 starts at Rs 22,999 for the 4GB RAM variant. Even after the instant discount of up to Rs 2,000 mentioned by the company, the effective price comes down to Rs 20,999, which is still above that range.

Why users are questioning the claims

Most buyers compare phones based on the features mentioned in advertisements before deciding which variant to buy. If those differences are not explained properly, it becomes easier for buyers to assume that every version offers the same experience.

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At the time of writing, OnePlus had not issued a detailed public statement specifically addressing these marketing concerns.