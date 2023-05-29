OnePlus Ace 2 Pro may feature 100W fast charging tech

OnePlus is reportedly coming up with another Ace-series phone. Reports are rife that there is a OnePlus Ace 2 Pro in the making. Previous reports have also talked about the specifications the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is likely to come with. A new report now has revealed the Ace 2 Pro will come with 100W fast charging technology.

Talking about the battery charging speed of the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro, a tipster who goes by Digital Chat Station said the phone is expected to come sometime in July or August. Since the Ace series is exclusive to China, this phone, too, will be available in China. However, the company may introduce the Ace 2 Pro elsewhere with some other name. Arguably, it could be known as the OnePlus 11T in non-Chinese markets, considering the OnePlus Ace Pro was launched as OnePlus 10T.

Previous reports have also said that the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro will be a copy of the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+, bringing features such as a 1.5K display and 100W fast charging. If that is the case, it is safe to assume that the remaining specifications of the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro will be the same as those of the Reno 10 Pro+.

Here is what we can expect from the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro:

Display: The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro may come with a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and curved edges. The display may also support 1440Hz PWM, more than 1 billion colours, and a peak brightness of 1400 nits.

Chipset: Powering the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro may be an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Cameras: The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro may feature a 50MP Sony IMX890 camera, a 64MP telephoto periscope camera with OIS support, and an 8MP ultrawide camera. On the front, the phone may come with a 32MP camera.

Battery: You may expect the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro to use a 4700mAh battery that will charge at up to 100W speed.

In other news, Oppo is reportedly planning to launch the Reno 10 series phones in India next month. A new report claims that the Reno 10, Reno 10 Pro, and Reno 10 Pro+ will arrive in the Indian market in the third week of June.