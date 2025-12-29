One in Five YouTube Videos Recommended to New Users is AI-Generated ‘Slop’, Study Finds

Despite several attempts and efforts to curb AI-generated videos on its platform, YouTube is still facing issues in reducing low-quality AI-generated content. As per new study, experts are highlighting how YouTube’s all efforts are failing in reducing ‘AI Slop’, videos that are AI-generated. The term signifies mass production of low-effort videos that are generated using AI tools. These AI-generated videos are not only designed to capture views, but also offer little information and less entertainment value.

What is ‘AI Slop’ on YouTube?

Research conducted by a video-editing company named Kapwing revealed that how over 20% of videos on recommended to YouTube users falls under the category of AI Slop. One of the major issues is that app’s algorithm is unintentionally pushing these videos to new users. This raises concerns regarding content quality and engagement on the app.

Kapwing analyzed more than 15,000 YouTube channels and find out that 278 channels uploaded exclusively AI Slop videos. This collectively gathers 63 billon views and 221 million subscribers. The study also revealed names of some of the popular channels from India, generating AI Slop videos.

Revenue Potential and Monetization Challenges

While these AI Slop videos are technically not eligible for monetization under YouTube’s current policies, however, Kapwing study finds that still these videos can generate $117 million annually. The study further reveals economic incentives that these videos are generating.

What are the Algorithmic Gaps

Additionally, Kapwing study also tested several recommendations for new YouTube accounts and it revealed that 104 of the first 500 videos suggested comes under the AI Slop category. These findings suggest that YouTube’s recommendation system still prioritizes highly engaging, albeit low-quality, content over genuine, informative, or creative videos.

Industry Trends and Social Media Response

YouTube is not the only platform that is seeing the emergence of AI-generated content, as Instagram and X are being used to slow down low-quality AI content with the help of policy tightening and takedown mechanisms. However, technology companies consider AI-generated media as the opportunity of growth. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg commented that AI allows creating and remixing content more easily, and YouTube had launched Veo 3, the AI video generator built by Google, in Shorts, allowing users to create AI-powered vertical videos directly on the app.

The Kapwing report provides a unique insight into the increased AI content sector, which is gaining momentum on size and machine. Although the use of AI tools is making the process of creating content more democratic, platforms should find a balance between promoting innovation and providing quality user experiences. Unless appropriately moderated, the popularity of AI slop can still dominate user feeds, especially to new users, and this can jeopardize the integrity of social media sites.