comscore Nothing to launch its first speaker soon: Here's how it might look like
News

Nothing's first-ever speaker's renders surface online: Report

News

To offer a good grip and a flat surface, the smart speaker is likely to come with rubber paddings at the bottom.

Highlights

  • As for the naming, the speaker is likely to be called "Nothing Speaker".
  • The Nothing speaker is likely to come with a boxy design that will feature physical buttons for volume, power, and more on either side.
  • To offer a good grip and a flat surface, the smart speaker is likely to come with rubber paddings at the bottom
Untitled design - 2023-03-05T100929.080

Image: 91Mobiles

After launching a smartphone and a couple of audio products, Nothing is expected to delve into a new category globally. The tech company is likely to launch its first speaker soon. As reported by 91Mobiles in collaboration with Kuba Wojciechowski, this rumoured speaker will come with a unique design, falling in line with the other products launched by the company in the past. Also Read - Nothing Phone (2) confirmed to feature a Snapdragon 8 series chip, new product to launch in March

Nothing might soon launch its first-ever speaker

As per the renders shared in the report, the smart speaker is likely to come with a boxy design that will feature physical buttons for volume, power, and more on either side. It might come with a red-accented button on the left side with the company branding with the “Nothing” logo placed inside of a tiny circular ring on the front of the speaker. Also Read - Nothing Phone 1 now receiving Android 13-based Nothing OS 1.5 update

The render further suggests that the speaker will come with cutouts, “including two black ones, which could be tweakers”. The two white cutouts might be for sub-woofers. To offer a good grip and a flat surface, the smart speaker is likely to come with rubber paddings at the bottom. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) is now receiving stable Android 13 update

As for the naming, the speaker is likely to be called “Nothing Speaker”, as per the report.

Notably, the specifications and the launch date of the speaker are still unknown.

Nothing Phone (2) expected specifications

In other news, Nothing has confirmed to the launch of Nothing Phone (2) globally soon. At MWC 2023, The Nothing Phone (2) was confirmed to come with Qualcomm’s flagship chipset, more specifically a Snapdragon 8 series chip. However, the exact chipset isn’t confirmed, but it is expected to be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

The upcoming smartphone is expected to come with a 120Hz AMOLED panel. It could feature a punch-hole display similar to the Phone (1).

As mentioned earlier, the device will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 series chipset with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

It is expected to pack a big 5,000mAh battery with some sort of fast charging support. The device is expected to retain the transparent-style design with Glyph Interface support.

  • Published Date: March 5, 2023 10:43 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Nothing might soon launch its first-ever speaker: Report

Karnataka govt 'disappointed' over Foxconn's statement denying any MoU with India

Data Protection Bill is being readied to be approved by Parliament

Apple supplier Foxconn seeks India's cooperation with of EVs and chips

India cenbank imposes penalty on Amazon Pay for non-compliance

How To Get Verified On Instagram With Less Than 1000 Followers - Watch Video

Realme may not launch a foldable phone, but a Flip may be considered: Interview

UPI Lite to be available on iOS in the two-three weeks: Paytm's Shreyas Srinivasan

HMD Global to launch new C-series smartphones in India soon

Flexible Display Handsets Make a Splash At MWC 2023 - Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Lenovo Showcases Laptop, Smartphone With Rollable Displays

Tech Updates/Launch

Lenovo Showcases Laptop, Smartphone With Rollable Displays
Instagram Now Lets Users Post GIFs In Comments - Watch Video

Features

Instagram Now Lets Users Post GIFs In Comments - Watch Video
Netflix Password Sharing Is Ending Soon, Here's What You Should Know - Watch Video

Features

Netflix Password Sharing Is Ending Soon, Here's What You Should Know - Watch Video
OPPO Find N2 Flip Global Launched, Know Price And Specifications - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

OPPO Find N2 Flip Global Launched, Know Price And Specifications - Watch Video