After launching a smartphone and a couple of audio products, Nothing is expected to delve into a new category globally. The tech company is likely to launch its first speaker soon. As reported by 91Mobiles in collaboration with Kuba Wojciechowski, this rumoured speaker will come with a unique design, falling in line with the other products launched by the company in the past.

Nothing might soon launch its first-ever speaker

As per the renders shared in the report, the smart speaker is likely to come with a boxy design that will feature physical buttons for volume, power, and more on either side. It might come with a red-accented button on the left side with the company branding with the "Nothing" logo placed inside of a tiny circular ring on the front of the speaker.

The render further suggests that the speaker will come with cutouts, "including two black ones, which could be tweakers". The two white cutouts might be for sub-woofers. To offer a good grip and a flat surface, the smart speaker is likely to come with rubber paddings at the bottom.

As for the naming, the speaker is likely to be called “Nothing Speaker”, as per the report.

Notably, the specifications and the launch date of the speaker are still unknown.

Nothing Phone (2) expected specifications

In other news, Nothing has confirmed to the launch of Nothing Phone (2) globally soon. At MWC 2023, The Nothing Phone (2) was confirmed to come with Qualcomm’s flagship chipset, more specifically a Snapdragon 8 series chip. However, the exact chipset isn’t confirmed, but it is expected to be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

The upcoming smartphone is expected to come with a 120Hz AMOLED panel. It could feature a punch-hole display similar to the Phone (1).

As mentioned earlier, the device will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 series chipset with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

It is expected to pack a big 5,000mAh battery with some sort of fast charging support. The device is expected to retain the transparent-style design with Glyph Interface support.