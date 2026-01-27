Nothing’s first Indian flagship store opens in Bengaluru next month: Check date, expectations, and more

After years of building its presence largely online, Nothing is finally ready to expand its business with physical stores in India. The Carl Pei-led brand has confirmed that its first flagship store in Bengaluru, and now, its date is official for February 14, 2026. So far, its smartphones, audio products, and accessories have mostly been sold through e-commerce platforms and select offline partners. Now, a physical store by brand will change how people buy their product. Also Read: Nothing Phone 4a spotted on certification site, Q1 2026 launch likely

Nothing has made it clear that this is not a pop-up or a short-term experiment. The Bengaluru outlet will be a full-fledged flagship store, and notably, it will be Nothing’s second flagship globally, after its London store in Soho. The company says the store will focus on giving customers a proper, hands-on experience of its product ecosystem. That includes smartphones, TWS earbuds, smartwatches, and future devices. Also Read: Is Nothing teasing a Jaguar partnership for a special edition phone?

For a brand which is basically focused on design, transparency, and minimalism, a physical space will let Nothing show what it actually stands for. Also Read: Top camera phones under Rs 25,000 you can buy in 2026

And why Bengaluru? It’s not just India’s tech capital, but also a city with a strong early-adopter audience that already understands Nothing’s design-first approach.

Akis Evangelidis, Nothing’s India head, has previously described the flagship store as “a long time in the making,” suggesting this move wasn’t rushed. India has slowly become central to Nothing’s plans, from local assembly to India-first launches and community-led editions.

What does it mean for you?

This launch also fits into a bigger structural shift for the company in India. Nothing’s sub-brand CMF is now a legally independent entity in the country, handling manufacturing, operations, and even R&D locally. The company has also moved key operational functions to India, signalling long-term intent rather than short-term sales goals.

For Indian consumers, the flagship store means one simple thing: choice with clarity. You can finally walk in, hold the device, test the software feel, try the accessories, and then decide.