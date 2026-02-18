Nothing warns customers in India about fake Nothing and CMF products

Nothing has issued a warning to customers in India after counterfeit products bearing its branding were found being sold in local markets and online. The company said fake accessories and devices under both the Nothing and CMF names have surfaced in large numbers, prompting it to work with law enforcement agencies. Also Read: Carl Pei ruins Apple’s event invite to announce Nothing Phone (4a) series launch date

The warning comes at a time when the UK-based brand has been expanding its presence in India. As per Counterpoint Research’s India Smartphone Market report for Q4 2025, Nothing recorded a 32 percent year-on-year growth in smartphone shipments in the country. Also Read: Carl Pei inaugurates Nothing’s first India flagship store in Bengaluru

Delhi Police seize over 1,100 fake units

In a video shared online, Nothing India co-founder and President Akis Evangelidis said the company had noticed a sharp rise in counterfeit products last year. According to the company, raids carried out by Delhi Police led to the seizure of more than 1,100 fake items, including charging adapters and true wireless earbuds carrying Nothing and CMF branding. Also Read: 7 best smartphones under Rs 25,000 in 2026

The company said some of the seized products closely resembled original accessories, while others were models or colour variants that Nothing never officially launched. Nothing added that the problem is not limited to offline markets, as certain online listings have also featured products falsely using its branding.

Company urges buyers to verify before purchase

Nothing has asked customers to check product listings carefully before making a purchase. The company has asked customers to buy only from authorised sellers and official stores. It also noted that many fake listings tend to have very few reviews or ratings that do not look consistent, which can be a sign that the product is not genuine.

Akis Evangelidis said in the awareness video that counterfeit products not only affect the brand but may also pose safety risks to users, especially in the case of chargers and electronic accessories.

The move comes shortly after Nothing opened its first branded store in Bengaluru and shifted CMF operations to India as a registered entity. As the brand grows in the country, it appears to be tightening its efforts against unauthorised sellers and counterfeit supply chains.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Nothing has said it will continue working with authorities to identify and act against sellers of fake products carrying its name. Meanwhile, the company is gearing up to launch the Phone (4a) series globally on March 5.