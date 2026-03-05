Nothing Phone 4a series launch LIVE updates: How to watch, what to expect

Live Updates

Mar 05, 2026, 13:40 PM Nothing Phone 4a colours confirmed Nothing Phone 4a is confirmed to launch in four colour options - White, Black, Pink, and Blue. Have a look here:





Mar 05, 2026, 13:18 PM Nothing Phone 4a price leaked ahead of launch According to tipster Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata), the Nothing Phone 4a could start at Rs 31,999 in India for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Higher configurations - 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB - are also expected to arrive, although their pricing has not been disclosed yet. Meanwhile, the Nothing Phone 4a Pro is tipped to launch at around Rs 40,000.





Mar 05, 2026, 12:34 PM Pink is Nothing's new favourite! After confirming new colours for the Phone (4a), Nothing has teased the Headphone (a) in a Pink colour. The audio device will launch alongside the Nothing Phone (4a) and Phone (4a) Pro today. Yes, they come in pink. pic.twitter.com/5KsRzwMgDD — Nothing (@nothing) March 4, 2026





Mar 05, 2026, 12:14 PM Nothing Phone 4a series launch LIVE: When and where to watch Nothing will live stream the Phone (4a) series launch event at 4 p.m. IST today on the company's social channels and YouTube. You can also watch the unveiling using the embedded link below.



