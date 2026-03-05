Nothing Phone 4a series launch LIVE updates: How to watch, what to expect

Edited By: Shubham Arora | Published By: Shubham Arora | Published: Mar 05, 2026, 12:04 PM (IST)
Nothing Phone 4a is confirmed to launch in four colour options - White, Black, Pink, and Blue. Have a look here:
According to tipster Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata), the Nothing Phone 4a could start at Rs 31,999 in India for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Higher configurations - 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB - are also expected to arrive, although their pricing has not been disclosed yet. Meanwhile, the Nothing Phone 4a Pro is tipped to launch at around Rs 40,000.
After confirming new colours for the Phone (4a), Nothing has teased the Headphone (a) in a Pink colour. The audio device will launch alongside the Nothing Phone (4a) and Phone (4a) Pro today.
Nothing will live stream the Phone (4a) series launch event at 4 p.m. IST today on the company's social channels and YouTube. You can also watch the unveiling using the embedded link below.
Nothing has teased that one device, likely the Phone (4a) Pro, in the Phone (4a) lineup will feature the Glyph Matrix interface, which was first introduced on the Nothing Phone (3). The Phone (4a), on the other hand, is confirmed to sport the new Glyph Bar.
