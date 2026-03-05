comscore
हिंदी
  • Home
  • News
  • Nothing Phone 4a series launch LIVE updates: How to watch, what to expect

LIVE Nothing Phone 4a series launch LIVE updates: How to watch, what to expect

Nothing Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro will debut today in India and global markets. Here's everything you need to know about the launch, expected price, and specs.

Edited By: Shubham Arora | Published By: Shubham Arora | Published: Mar 05, 2026, 12:04 PM (IST)

Nothing Phone 4a
  • whatsapp
  • twitter
  • facebook
  • whatsapp
  • twitter
  • facebook
Nothing's new Phone (4a) lineup is scheduled to launch today at 4 p.m. IST in India and global markets. The series will likely include two models - the Nothing Phone (4a) and Phone (4a) Pro. Both devices will be available through Flipkart in India. The company has confirmed new colour options and redesigned Glyph interface for the Phone (4a) and Phone (4a) Pro.

Live Updates

  • Mar 05, 2026, 13:40 PM

    Nothing Phone 4a colours confirmed

    Nothing Phone 4a is confirmed to launch in four colour options - White, Black, Pink, and Blue. Have a look here:

    • whatsapp
    • twitter
    • facebook
  • Mar 05, 2026, 13:18 PM

    Nothing Phone 4a price leaked ahead of launch

    According to tipster Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata), the Nothing Phone 4a could start at Rs 31,999 in India for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Higher configurations - 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB - are also expected to arrive, although their pricing has not been disclosed yet. Meanwhile, the Nothing Phone 4a Pro is tipped to launch at around Rs 40,000.

    • whatsapp
    • twitter
    • facebook
  • Mar 05, 2026, 12:34 PM

    Pink is Nothing's new favourite!

    After confirming new colours for the Phone (4a), Nothing has teased the Headphone (a) in a Pink colour. The audio device will launch alongside the Nothing Phone (4a) and Phone (4a) Pro today.

    • whatsapp
    • twitter
    • facebook
  • Mar 05, 2026, 12:14 PM

    Nothing Phone 4a series launch LIVE: When and where to watch

    Nothing will live stream the Phone (4a) series launch event at 4 p.m. IST today on the company's social channels and YouTube. You can also watch the unveiling using the embedded link below.

    • whatsapp
    • twitter
    • facebook
  • Mar 05, 2026, 12:08 PM

    Nothing's Glyph Matrix to return

    Nothing has teased that one device, likely the Phone (4a) Pro, in the Phone (4a) lineup will feature the Glyph Matrix interface, which was first introduced on the Nothing Phone (3). The Phone (4a), on the other hand, is confirmed to sport the new Glyph Bar.

    • whatsapp
    • twitter
    • facebook