Nothing Phone (1) receives Nothing OS 1.5.3 update: How to download

Nothing Phone (1) is now receiving a new software update that several improvements and bug fixes to make the smartphone experience better. The Nothing OS 1.5.3 is an incremental update over the Nothing OS 1.5, which began rolling out to users last month. The new update also adds some minor features, such as the ability to let you add games to Games Mode manually and an improved fingerprint transition. Also Read - Nothing's first-ever speaker's renders surface online: Report

If you are a Nothing Phone (1) user, you can download the Nothing OS 1.5.3 update by going to the General settings, followed by the navigation to the Software update setting. If the update is available, it will show on the screen. Before proceeding with the download and installation process, make sure your phone has enough power and your data is backed up. Also Read - Nothing Phone 1 now receiving Android 13-based Nothing OS 1.5 update

Here is the changelog of Nothing OS 1.5.3: Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) is now receiving stable Android 13 update

What’s New

  • New support for manually adding games to Game Mode (games not installed from Play Store will not be able to be used with the Game Dashboard).
  • Smoother animations for pop-up view.
  • Improved fingerprint transition between the lock screen and AOD.
  • New wallpapers.
  • Added support for Ear (2).
  • New memory management algorithm that reduces app restart times by over 35 percent and lowers CPU consumption to improve overall battery life. Improved system stability.

Bug fixes

  • Fixed abnormal appearance of Night Light mode in certain scenarios.
  • Fixed the flashing charging prompt on the AOD interface.
  • Fixed issue where Glyph lights did not show for incoming WhatsApp calls.
  • Fixed freeze issues during YouTube video playback.
  • Fixed issue where weather data did not show in the Quick Look widget.
  • Other general bug fixes.
  • Published Date: March 15, 2023 10:27 PM IST
