Nothing Phone (1) users can finally relieve as the company has started rolling out the stable Android 13 updates to the device. This comes a month after the company rolled out the last beta update to the device. Also Read - Google releases Privacy Sandbox Beta on Android 13 devices for ad-tracking

Stable Android 13 update is finally reaching the Nothing Phone (1)

Nothing has started rolling out the Nothing OS v1.5 to the Phone (1). The newest update is based on the Android 13 OS. This is a stable update that also packs a recent security patch – January 2023. This isn't the latest, though, as Google Pixel devices are already getting the February 2023 security patch.



Nonetheless, the update brings quite a few changes. The update appears to also offer improved battery life improvement. The update carries a size of 157MB and it brings changes to the weather app, offers a new Glyph soundpack, more color schemes, and a new collection of wallpapers.

The update also brings improvement to system performance. Quicker app startup speeds, improved fingerprint unlock accuracy, and better system stability are among the performance improvements.

Note that Nothing is yet to confirm the roll-out schedule of the update. But as per a Reddit screenshot, the update is reaching Phone (1) users slowly. That said, your Phone (1) may receive it soon if not immediately.

The Phone (1) was launched last year in June with a 6.55-inch OLED display. The screen has FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The device is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It features a dual-rear camera system with a 50MP main lens and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor. It also has a 16MP selfie snapper.

It packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W wired charging. It also has 15W wireless and 5W reverse wireless charging support. The device was launched with Andriod 12 OS out of the box and now finally, it’s getting the much-awaited Android 13 update.