Next Motorola Razr foldable phone showed off in latest teaser

Motorola is widely rumoured to launch not one but two foldable phones this year. While a launch timeline is unclear, Motorola has come forward and cleared the air by posting a teaser. Confirming at least on the Motorola Razr phone, the teaser sheds light on what to expect from the foldable’s display. Also Read - Motorola Razr Lite may launch alongside Razr Plus 2023: See how it looks

On Weibo, Motorola posted a teaser that shows the outline of the upcoming foldable phone. Reports are rife that there would be a Motorola Razr Plus and a Motorola Razr Lite, and while it is hard to tell which one this silhouette represents, the teased specifications hint at the Plus model.

The poster, for instance, says that the outer display of the phone is “without a shared pool” — which is the English translation from Chinese. While that does not make sense in a display’s context, a previous report suggested the outer display on one of Motorola’s upcoming foldable phones will have an under-display camera.

Moreover, the inner display of the teased Motorola Razr foldable may offer a breakthrough refresh rate. Foldable phones with 120Hz screens are already available, so maybe Motorola is teasing a 144Hz screen on its next Razr foldable phone.

In replying to Motorola’s post on Weibo, a user who goes by @sunniton posted what looks like a never-seen-before image of the Motorola Razr Plus. This photo offers a better understanding of what to expect. There are two cameras on what looks like a shiny cover of the outer part of the phone. The display, however, is not visible, so we will have to wait to find out more about the display specifics.

Motorola’s upcoming Razr Plus may also arrive in markets outside of China. It has been spotted on certification platforms in countries, including India and Canada. But instead of taking up the original name, this upcoming Motorola foldable may arrive as the Razr 40 Ultra in India and other markets. We will learn more about the upcoming Motorola foldable phones in the coming days.