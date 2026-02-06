New Android malware threat can spy on calls and messages: Here’s how to stay safe

Google has issued a latest security alert for Android users after cybersecurity researchers discovered a new malware campaign that is quietly targeting smartphones across the globe. The threat, called Arsink, is not your usual annoying virus that just slows down a phone. Also Read: Google Pixel 10a launch date, specs, price in India, design, colours: All details so far

As per a blog by Zimperium, mobile security company, it is a sophisticated remote access trojan (RAT) capable of stealing personal data and even giving attackers control over infected devices. Also Read: Google is finally bringing AirDrop-Quick Share support to more Android phones

What Is Arsink Malware?

According to cybersecurity firm Zimperium, Arsink is designed to aggressively harvest private information once it enters a device. Researchers observed multiple variants of this malware operating through different channels, making it harder to track and shut down. Also Read: These Apps May Be Draining Your Mobile Data

The scary part? Users are often tricked into installing apps that look completely legitimate. These apps promise extra features or unlocked benefits, but what lies behind them is the request for sensitive information to collect data. Once active, Arsink malware can read your text messages, access call logs, steal contacts, record audio through the microphone, and even get files stored on the device.

Researchers say that the malware is largely spread through social engineering. That means, instead of the Google Play Store, these apps are promoted via Telegram channels, Discord posts, third-party websites, and download links. To make you believe that it is real, threat actors usually take advantage of well-known platforms such as Google, WhatsApp, Instagram, YouTube, Spotify, Facebook, and TikTok. File names are often labelled as “mod” or “premium,” making users believe they are downloading an upgraded version of a familiar app.

What you should do

Google has confirmed that known versions of Arsink are not available on the Play Store and that Android devices with Google Play Protect enabled receive automatic protection warnings.

Additionally, the company has worked with researchers to dismantle parts of the malware infrastructure, including malicious cloud endpoints.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Trending Now

Still, you must be aware and you must: