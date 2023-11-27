IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnav has shared an important achievement of the mobile industry in India on social media platform X. He posted that the industry has grown 20 times in nine years, and almost all mobiles sold in India are now made in India.

READ MORE Mobile industry in India grew 20 times in nine years, says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Minister Vaishnav posted on X, “Met Mobile industry to review progress. Industry has grown 20 times in 9 years. 2014: 78 per cent import dependent 2023: 99.2 per cent of all mobiles sold in India are ‘Made in India’. He made this announcement after meeting with the key players and leaders of the mobile industry. The meeting was aimed at reviewing the progress, acknowledging the achievements, discussing the challenges, and exploring the strategies for sustained growth.

READ MORE iPhone 15 available at Rs 71,900 on Croma

Met Mobile industry to review progress.

📱Industry has grown 20 times in 9 years. READ MORE iPhone 15 available at Rs 71,900 on Croma 👉2014: 78% import dependent

👉2023: 99.2% of all mobiles sold in India are ‘Made In India’. pic.twitter.com/SxUeDwNjsn — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) November 25, 2023

The minister also highlighted the significant shift in import dependency. He said that in 2014, India relied on imports for 78 per cent of the mobile market. But in 2023, India has achieved a remarkable transformation – 99.2 per cent of all mobiles sold in India are now proudly made in India.

Meanwhile, Apple is dispatching a group of specialists to investigate the issue of several Indian politicians receiving threat alerts last month, cautioning them about potential attacks from state-sponsored hackers on their devices. The team from Apple, comprising technical and cybersecurity professionals, will soon be visiting India to further examine the situation, as per credible sources who spoke to IANS on Friday. The inquiry into these threat notifications is presently being handled by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In).

In October, a group of Opposition MPs, including Priyanka Chaturvedi from Shiv Sena (UBT), Mahua Moitra from Trinamool Congress, Pawan Khera and Shashi Tharoor from Congress, Raghav Chadha from AAP, Sitaram Yechury from CPI(M), and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, reported receiving a notification from Apple. This notification indicated that their devices were under attack by state-sponsored hackers. Upon the MPs bringing attention to the notifications on their iPhone devices, Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, acknowledged the issue and released a statement.