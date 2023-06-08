Microsoft and Mojang Studios had released an early access version of Minecraft: Bedrock Edition on Chromebooks back in March this year. However, at the time, the game was available to select Chromebook users across the globe. Now, nearly three months later, the game is available on all Chromebooks around the world. Google today announced that Minecraft is available on all eligible Chromebook models. Also Read - Google Pay users can now use Aadhaar to set up UPI PIN: Here's how to do it

The company also said that interested Chromebook users can now purchase Minecraft: Bedrock Edition from the Google Play Store on Chromebook, which includes access to Minecraft Marketplace, and the ability to play on Realms. Also Read - How to move your Fitbit smartwatch to your Google account

What’s new in Minecraft on Chromebook

The game also includes the newly announced Trails and Tales update and updated features such as new mobs, new blocks and new items to transform the Overworld and meet a sniffer, brush for pottery shards or adventure for armor trims. Additionally, the new update also includes new features including the ability to share camel rides with friends and leave each other messages with the editable hanging signs. Also Read - Passkey is now available on 1Password beta starting today: Here's how to access it

Coming to the gameplay, Google says that Minecraft on Chromebook comes with the cross-play functionality wherein users can team up with friends across multiple devices, including Android, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and Windows computers. This functionality also lets users play the game in Creative mode with unlimited blocks and team up on epic builds. In the Survival mode, users can hunt for resources together and craft tools to fend off danger. That said, Chromebook users need a Microsoft account for the cross-play functionality to work.

Furthermore, Google said that with Minecraft on their Chromebooks, Minecraft users will also be able to play the game on their Android devices with no additional cost. “We want to make it easy for people with Android devices to play Minecraft both on their phones and their Chromebooks’ larger screens. When you get the game on Chromebook, you can also download the game at no additional cost on your Android device with the same Google account,” Google wrote in a blog post.

“If you already own Minecraft for Android and you’re logged in to the same Google account on Chromebook, you can get Minecraft for Chromebook today at a discounted price,” the company added.

Minecraft on Chromebook requirements

That said, not all Chromebook users will be able to play Minecraft on their laptops. There is a list of requisites that Chromebook users need to meet in order for the game to be able to work.

Here’s a list of recommended requirements

Operating System: ChromeOS 111

System Architecture: 64-bit (x86_64, arm64-v8a)

Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 3250C, Intel Celeron N4500, Intel i3-7130U, Mediatek Kompanio 500 (MT8183), Qualcomm SC7180 or better

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Storage: Minimum of 1 GB game installation, maps, and other files

However, the minimum requirements are

Operating System: ChromeOS 111

System Architecture: 64-bit (x86_64, arm64-v8a)

Processor: AMD A4-9120C, Intel Celeron N4000, Intel 3865U, Intel i3-7130U, Intel m3-8100Y, Mediatek Kompanio 500 (MT8183), Qualcomm SC7180 or better

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Storage: Minimum of 1 GB game installation, maps, and other files

Google says that Minecraft is now available on compatible Chromebooks, including all Chromebooks launched in the last three years. So, if your Chromebook meets these requirements, you can now play Minecraft on it easily.