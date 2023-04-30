Chrome OS is a lightweight operating system that enables users to perform everyday tasks without having to worry about slowing down. Chrome OS-powered devices — Chromebooks — are ideal for day-to-day office work and education purposes. It is also good for situations when the usage doesn’t involve processing-heavy tasks. Another good thing about Chrome OS-powered devices is that they are pocket friendly, which means buyers don’t need to spend big bucks to buy them. While Chromebooks are usually low-maintenance devices, they can slow down when used for a prolonged period of time. For situations like these, it is advisable that users factory reset their Chromebooks to them a new lease of life. Also Read - Google Docs is getting emoji reactions in comments

So, here is a step-by-step guide of how you can restore your Chromebook to factory settings. But before we get into it, here is a quick guide of how you can sync your Chromebook data to your Google Account so that it is ready for you to access when you setup your Chromebook again:

How to sync your Chromebook data to your Google Account

Step 1: At the bottom right, select the time.

Step 3: Now select Settings.

Step 4: In the “Accounts” section, select Sync and Google services.

Step 5: Select Manage what you sync.

Step 6: Choose what you would like to sync.

Step 7: To use all the same settings on every Chromebook you sign in to, turn on Sync everything. You will have to turn this on for every device you would like to sync.

Step 8L To choose specific settings to sync in each Chromebook you sign in to, turn on Customize sync. Then, under "Sync data," turn on your preferred settings to sync.

How to factory reset your Chromebook

Step 1: Sign out of your Chromebook.

Step 2: Press and hold Ctrl + Alt + Shift + R.

Step 3: Select Restart.

Step 4: In the box that appears, select Powerwash.

Step 5: Now, select Continue.

Step 6: Follow the steps that appear on your screen.

In case you find yourself in a situation when your Chromebook isn’t working, here is an easy guide of how you can hard reset it:

How to hard reset your Chromebook

Step 1: Turn off your Chromebook.

Step 2: Press and hold Refresh and tap Power button.

Step 3: When your Chromebook starts up, release Refresh.