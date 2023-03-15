Microsoft’s flagship developer conference ‘Build’ in May, to focus on AI

Microsoft’s annual developer conference called ‘Build’ is likely to be held in Seattle, the US, from May 23-25, as the Satya Nadella-run company doubles down on AI and ChatGPT driven products. A Twitter leaker published a marketing image of Microsoft Build dates that is slated to be in-person this time. Also Read - Fate of Call of Duty: Mobile remains uncertain as Microsoft battles CMA over Activision deal

The company was yet to make the dates of its flagship event official. Last year, Microsoft's annual developer conference Build was limited in-person as well as in full virtual format.

Microsoft Build is where developers, architects, start-ups, and students learn, connect, and code together, sharing knowledge and expanding their skillset, while exploring new ways of innovating for tomorrow.

With so much buzz around AI chatbots, Microsoft is set to showcase more innovations in AI. Microsoft has already introduced its new Bing powered by “next-generation” ChatGPT AI, and also updated its Edge browser with new AI capabilities.

The AI-powered Bing search engine has surpassed 100 million daily active users, as ChatGPT’s integration into Bing has helped the company grow its usage within a month like never before.

Microsoft Chairman and CEO Nadella said in January that the next major wave of computing is being born as we turn the world’s most advanced AI models into a new computing platform.

In a conference call with analysts, Nadella said that we’re going to lead in the AI era, knowing that maximum enterprise value gets created during platform shifts.

“We have the most powerful AI supercomputing infrastructure in the cloud. It’s being used by customers and partners like OpenAI to train state-of-the-art models and services, including ChatGPT,” said Nadella.

–IANS