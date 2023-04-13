comscore
Microsoft Teams now let you use Snapchat's popular dog face filter

The Snapchat AR Lenses will be available to Microsoft Teams for Work users only, meaning personal or education version users cannot use them.

snapteams

Microsoft Teams users can now play around with the popular dog face filter and several others during video calls following the company’s partnership with Snap. As part of the announcement, Microsoft said more than 20 Snapchat Lenses will be available in the Teams app. You could put a cat or a sloth or a teddy bear on your shoulder or head, or simply try to look like a dog or cat using Snapchat’s Lenses. Also Read - Microsoft Teams gets Snapchat Lenses: All details here

Available as part of the video effects section in the Teams app, the Snapchat AR Lenses do not require you to download a separate app or even an add-on. The integration of Snapchat AR Lenses is possible because of Snap’s Camera Kit SDK that Microsoft used. Also Read - Snapchat is making its 'My AI' chatbot safer with these new tools

The Snapchat AR Lenses will be available to Microsoft Teams for Work users only. If you are a personal or education version user, you cannot use these AR filters. Another catch is that you need to be on the older, classic version of Microsoft Teams to be able to use Snapchat’s AR Lenses. The latest Teams client that Microsoft began previewing last month will not support them. Also Read - Fun play experiences to more utility experiences, how AR is evolving: Interview with Snap's Joe Darko

It is unclear how much Teams for Work users would use these filters considering they are supposed to behave professionally in video calls related to their work and these filters do not necessarily give a formal touch to your video. Remember that viral video showing a company’s boss turning into a potato during a Teams meeting? You would not want that happening to you.

Besides new AR filters, Microsoft Teams will also get new animations for video backgrounds soon. The company said it will start rolling out a new dynamic backgrounds feature in May that will let users replace their background “with a dynamic animation for a more immersive virtual environment.”

  • Published Date: April 13, 2023 5:44 PM IST
