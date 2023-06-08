comscore
Microsoft plans to offer OpenAI's GPT models to government: Check details

Microsoft said government customers can adapt the language models for specific tasks including content generation, language-to-code translation and summarization.

  • Microsoft is opening OpenAI's LLM models to government.
  • This feature will be available through Azure government.
  • Governments can use it for content generation and summarization.
microsoft (8)

Microsoft Corp is bringing the powerful language-producing models from OpenAI to US federal agencies using its Azure cloud service, it said in a blog post on Wednesday. Also Read - ChatGPT fails urologists exam in the US

The Redmond, Washington-based company has added support for large language models (LLMs) powering GPT-4 the latest and the most sophisticated of the LLMs from OpenAI, and GPT-3, to Azure Government. Also Read - OpenAI CEO Sam Altman does not plan to take company public

Use of LLMs have boomed since the launch of ChatGPT from OpenAI, in which Microsoft holds a stake, and businesses of all shapes and sizes are racing to build features on top of them. Also Read - Kuo says investors want Apple ChatGPT rival more than the XR headset

It is the first time Microsoft is bringing the GPT technology to Azure Government, which offers cloud solutions to U.S. government agencies, and marks the first such effort by a major company to make the chatbot technology available to governments.

Microsoft generally offers it to Azure commercial cloud users through Azure OpenAI Services, which had 4,500 customers as of May.

Microsoft said government customers can adapt the language models for specific tasks including content generation, language-to-code translation and summarization.

— Reuters

  • Published Date: June 8, 2023 6:16 PM IST
