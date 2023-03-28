comscore Microsoft lays off 559 employees as Seattle-area job cuts top 2,700
News

Microsoft lays off 559 employees as Seattle-area job cuts top 2,700

News

Microsoft has laid off 559 employees from its Bellevue and Redmond in Washington state in the US, bringing the company's total to over 2,700 job cuts in the area.

Highlights

  • Microsoft has laid off 559 employees from its Bellevue and Redmond in Washington.
  • The company in February announced a prior round of layoffs in which 617 employees.
  • The latest layoffs are part of the effort to align our cost structure.
Microsoft

Microsoft lays off 559 employees as Seattle-area job cuts top 2,700

Microsoft has laid off 559 employees from its Bellevue and Redmond in Washington state in the US, bringing the company’s total to over 2,700 job cuts in the area. The layoffs, announced by the Washington State Employment Security Department, hit Microsoft’s security operations, reports The Seattle Times. Also Read - Elon Musk once tried to buy ChatGPT parent OpenAI, but failed

The company in February announced a prior round of layoffs in which 617 employees in Redmond, Bellevue, and Issaquah were also let go. Reports said that hundreds of employees faced cuts in security roles under Charlie Bell, a former Amazon Web Services executive who joined Microsoft in 2021. Also Read - Not just Pixel phones, Windows laptops too are affected by aCropalypse bug

A Microsoft spokesperson said the latest layoffs “are part of the effort to align our cost structure with our revenue that was announced in January”. To date, tech firms based or with operations in Washington have announced more than 32,000 job cuts. Also Read - Microsoft introduces ‘Bing Image Creator’ powered by OpenAI’s DALL-E

Earlier this month, Microsoft conducted a third round of job cuts that impacted employees in roles related to supply chain, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT).

According to CRN, the third wave of layoffs are part of the 10,000 job cuts announced by Microsoft earlier this year. Job cuts were across various levels, functions, teams and geographies, the report said, quoting the company.

Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella in January announced that the company will be “making changes that will result in the reduction of our overall workforce by 10,000 jobs through the end of FY23 Q3 (third quarter)”. The company had more than 220,000 employees and the layoffs affected around 5 per cent of its workforce.

  • Published Date: March 28, 2023 3:45 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Microsoft lays off 559 employees as Seattle-area job cuts top 2,700

Apple acquires WaveOne, an AI-driven startup firm

Apple releases iOS 16.4 update with voice isolation for calls and more

Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G first sale in India starts today: All you need to know

Realme C55 with Helio G88 SoC goes on sale in India: Check price, specs and more

Snap AR's Joe Darko Interviewed: 8 questions answered

Twitter Blue Subscriptions Roll Out Globally For $7 A Month - Watch Video

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G Debuts In India With 6,000mAh Battery - Watch Video

Uber Announces New Features To Make Airport Rides Easy - Watch Video

UPI LITE is not an alternative, but an add-on to UPI: Paytm executive

Related Topics

Latest Videos

iOS 17 to Provide Several 'Most Requested Features; Allow Users To Sideload Apps?

Tech Updates/ launch

iOS 17 to Provide Several 'Most Requested Features; Allow Users To Sideload Apps?
Google Drive gets new look for all those long-suffering Android tablet users

Tech Updates/ launch

Google Drive gets new look for all those long-suffering Android tablet users
WhatsApp has launched its own official account on WhatsApp

Tech Updates/ launch

WhatsApp has launched its own official account on WhatsApp
BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover launches fantasy sports app CrickPe

Tech Updates/ launch

BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover launches fantasy sports app CrickPe