Microsoft has announced that it is rolling out ‘Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22631.2262′ to the Beta Channel, which includes a new Settings homepage, backup and restore improvements, and more.

“We’re introducing a new homepage in Settings that offers you a dynamic and personalised experience,” the tech giant said in a Windows Insider blogpost on Thursday.

READ MORE Windows Copilot starts arriving on Windows 11: All you need to know about it

This homepage will provide an overview of the user’s device, quick access to key settings, and will help manage the Microsoft account.

“We created interactive cards that represent various device and account related settings, grouped by commonly accessed functions,” the company added.

Each card is optimised to offer the most relevant information and controls at users’ fingertips

The tech giant also introduced backup and restore improvements to make moving to a new PC easier than ever and to help app developers retain users across this new PC transition.

With this build, the company also made some changes which should noticeably help improve the performance of the “calculating” phase when sending a large number of files at once in File Explorer to the recycle bin

Insiders who were previously on Build 22624 will automatically get moved to Build 22631 via an enablement package, according to the tech giant.

Earlier this month, Microsoft had rolled out ‘Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 23516’ to the Dev Channel, which included HDR background support.

With this build, the company also released improvements to the screen casting experience, and added support for voice access to work right when users start their PC.

For PCs with presence sensors that support attention detection, the tech giant had introduced “Adaptive Dimming.”

“Now your device can intelligently dim your screen when you look away and undim when you look back,” Microsoft had said.

— IANS